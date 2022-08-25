U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.00
    +38.25 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,196.00
    +238.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,063.75
    +134.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.70
    +22.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.40
    +0.51 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +13.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.31 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.34
    -1.77 (-7.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4820
    -0.6120 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,730.49
    +409.73 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.29
    +16.48 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.72
    +60.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Matrixian Group raises €2M investment from new strategic partner Pride Capital Partners

·2 min read

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Capital Partners has invested 2 million into Matrixian Group, a group of Dutch data and technology companies that specialize in making organizations worldwide location intelligent. The financial support of Pride Capital Partners will be used to realize scalable growth. Furthermore, Matrixian Group and Pride Capital Partners will look for strategic acquisitions together.

Lars van 't Hoenderdaal, Managing Partner at Pride Capital Partners (left) and Luke Liplijn, founder and CEO at Matrixian Group (right) reach agreement on €2M investment in Matrixian Group (PRNewsfoto/Matrixian Group)
Lars van 't Hoenderdaal, Managing Partner at Pride Capital Partners (left) and Luke Liplijn, founder and CEO at Matrixian Group (right) reach agreement on €2M investment in Matrixian Group (PRNewsfoto/Matrixian Group)

Matrixian Group has its roots in Data Science. Since 2016, she has been analyzing and interpreting large quantities of location data and building predictive models. By adding innovative technology, she creates unique insights and tools with which she solves spatial issues and adds new dimensions to the physical environment. This translates, for example, into mapping (potential) real estate investments, increasing customer reach at a local level and visualizing 3D objects in physical space.

Combining location data and technology results in new customer insights. Governments and leading (international) companies, such as HERE Technologies, Coolblue and Banco de España, use these insights successfully. The use is diverse: from data driven property valuations to feasibility studies and localizing customers (Know Your Customer-processes).

Matrixian Group has been able to translate continuous investments into strong profitable growth. In addition to organic growth, the company has expanded over the past two years through the acquisition of Drimble and Layers. Drimble, one of the biggest local news websites in the Netherlands, has contributed to the Matrixian Group's databases. The acquisition of Layers, specialist in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality solutions, has made the data visualizations even more impactful.

Matrixian Group is ready to scale up even more and take advantage of growth opportunities by using the right investments. Pride Capital Partners will help Matrixian Group both financially and strategically to make it the leading specialist in making companies worldwide location intelligent.

Luke Liplijn – Founder and CEO of Matrixian Group:

"We believe in the power of location. What people experience in the real world and the places they go to are powerful reflections of who they are and what they care about. Due to continuous digitization and globalization, there is an increasing need for this knowledge. We call this the 'Science of Where'.

It is my vision to build Matrixian Group into the worldwide number 1 location-driven technology company. We see Pride Capital as a powerful partner that will help us internationalize existing product lines and support our buy and build strategy."

Lars van 't Hoenderdaal – Managing Partner Pride Capital Partners:

'"Matrixian Group has invested into her leading location analyzing platform over the past years. Due to strong growth and strategic acquisitions, the organization is in the ideal position to grow into a leading global player. We are impressed with their scalability and strong management team and look forward to actively supporting them in their further growth plans."

About Pride Capital Partners

Pride Capital Partners invests into growing companies in Software and IT. By combining private debt and equity, Pride Capital Partners enables entrepreneurs to realize growth ambitions. Typical scenarios include growth, acquisitions, and management buyout (MBO) transactions. The focus is on companies in the Benelux, DACH region and Nordics. Pride Capital Partners has offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, and Frankfurt.

Pride Capital Partners' resources have been made available by shareholders, institutional investors, wealthy individuals, family offices and (former) entrepreneurs. The portfolio includes Blue Field Agency, Spotzer Digital, Fivespark, Fairbanks, Netaxis, ScanmarQED and Archipel, and DACH companies Wagawin, GBC Gruppe, Architrave, Kendox, moveXM, eKomi and Link11.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880842/Investment_agreement.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880843/Matrixian_Group_Logo.jpg

Matrixian logo (PRNewsfoto/Matrixian Group)
Matrixian logo (PRNewsfoto/Matrixian Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matrixian-group-raises-2m-investment-from-new-strategic-partner-pride-capital-partners-301611678.html

SOURCE Matrixian Group

Recommended Stories

  • UK PM on walkabout with Ukraine president

    UK's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson was showered with honours during what is likely to be his final visit to embattled Kyiv while at the head of the UK government. (Aug. 24)

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Nvidia stock dips on steady earnings report, lower third-quarter outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Nvidia's third-quarter earnings and its third-quarter forecasts in its gaming division.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group Are Rising Today

    Several key Chinese stocks were rising on recent macro news in China, as well as bullish Wall Street sentiment.

  • Stocks Up Amid Countdown to Powell, China Stimulus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Thursday as China’s stimulus and better-than-expected data from Germany steadied some nerves in the anxious wait for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Treasury yields and dollar gauge dipped. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Meas

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Tesla Stock Splits Today. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    The first time Tesla split its stock, back in August 2020, shares gained an incredible 81% between the split announcement and the day the stock split.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in Q4. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, is often the talk of Wall Street due to her bold market […]

  • Nvidia earnings fall short, Q3 forecast misses by $1 billion

    Nvidia announced Q2 earnings that fell short of expectations.

  • Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me in Bozeman, Montana are Frank Slootman, our chairman and chief executive officer; Mike Scarpelli, our chief financial officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our senior vice president of products, who will join us for the Q&A session. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, products and features, long-term growth, and overall future prospects.

  • Hong Kong Short Squeeze Is Rising Risk for Morgan Stanley Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of bearish bets against Hong Kong stocks has risen to levels that could trigger a surge in share prices as traders rush to close out their positions, according to quantitative analysts at Morgan Stanley.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on W

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock bounces back on news of securing loan deal

    Bed Bath & Beyond shares are surging after news that it selected a lender for financing to boost its liquidity.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Snowflake stock soars 18% after large revenue beat

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. surged higher in Wednesday's aftermarket action after the data-software company easily topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Warren Buffett Stock Has New Buy Point; Nvidia Leads Earnings Movers

    Nvidia, Salesforce and Snowflake led a busy night of tech earnings. Top Warren Buffett stock Apple has a handle buy point.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson and JPMorgan’s Michele Warn About QT

    (Bloomberg) -- Echoing nearly everyone on Wall Street, JPMorgan Asset Management’s Bob Michele and Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson are on guard for the potential ripple effects of the Federal Reserve’s so-called quantitative tightening. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measu

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Beating Q2 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.