Matrixport Expands CeDeFi Offerings with 'AMM Farming'

·2 min read

Access to yield farming made easier while affording wider choices for active crypto investors seeking to earn yield

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform, has announced the launch of the 'Automated Market Maker (AMM) Farming''. The new product enables easy and secure access to quality DeFi liquidity pools for active crypto investors seeking more ways to generate yields.

(PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)
(PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)

AMMs are autonomous protocols that allow anyone to become a market maker on a decentralized exchange. Fees are earned by depositing two assets represented in the liquidity pool at the same time. The algorithm will always quote a bid or ask price anytime for these two assets.

Cynthia Wu, Head of Sales and Business Development, Matrixport said, "AMM is an amazing innovation of DeFi, as it enables decentralized market making which is a fundamental expression of crypto's vision and decentralized nature. Matrixport's 'AMM Farming' pays homage to this decentralized way of market making. The product lowers the entry barrier, enabling a wider base of users to participate in DeFi liquidity farming while earning attractive yields in a secure manner."

'AMM Farming' adopts a user-friendly App interface that removes the technical knowledge needed to navigate DeFi protocols, allowing users seamless one-click access to DeFi AMM yield opportunities.

Yield from the 'AMM Farming' is generated from two sources:

  • Liquidity Provider (LP) Fees: As a LP to the liquidity pool, users earn trading fees from the protocol. Matrixport will collect the trading fee and settle it in both currencies in corresponding weighting on behalf of users.

  • Token Rewards: Some DeFi projects issue token rewards to LPs. Matrixport will help users automatically sell token rewards (if any) in every period and settle or reinvest to boost earnings. Token rewards are generally settled in USDT or USDC (the currency with the lower market price in the liquidity pool)

Product sale window opens weekly, with a 7-day tenor, while the deposit window opens from 12:00 Friday to 12:00 Tuesday(UTC+8). Existing token pairings include ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC, BTC/USDT and BTC/USDC.

To find out more, please refer to the product factsheet.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platforms. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in average monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get More From Your Crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland serving both institutions and retail customers across Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com.

Twitter: @realMatrixpor
LinkedIn: @Matrixpor
Instagram: @matrixport_

SOURCE Matrixport

