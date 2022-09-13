Matrixport Expands Fiat On & Off Ramp Capabilities with Cabital

The flagship partnership enables users to get their crypto in a hassle-free manner at attractive rates via bank transfers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport , one of the world's largest digital assets financial services ecosystems, today announced a partnership with Cabital , a leading digital assets institution. Under the agreement, Matrixport will integrate Cabital Connect's comprehensive fiat on-and-off ramp solution to its platform, enabling users to convert a wide range of fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, and CHF, to cryptocurrencies and back again instantaneously.

Matrixport users are now able to optimise returns on their investment products with Cabital's competitive exchange rates, low transaction fees and local payment capabilities.

Kavi Saglani, SVP Marketing & Communications of Matrixport said: "Our customers now have more ways to get their crypto. The partnership with Cabital complements and expands our on-and-off ramp offerings with the same high level of convenience and user-friendly experience that our customers have come to expect. These are important attributes that are crucial in embracing the next wave of digital assets adoption."

"As the crypto and Web3 ecosystem continues to grow, there is greater demand from partners to build a compliant-centric fiat-to-crypto on-and-off ramp that allows users to safely purchase crypto through localised payment methods," said Raymond Hsu, Co-Founder & CEO of Cabital. "This added flexibility is another step in our mission to make crypto accessible to all, and to provide a simple, secure, and sensible user experience."

Specifically, customers on the Matrixport platform can buy and sell crypto using local bank transfer methods via Cabital Connect. High net-worth individuals will enjoy higher transaction limits, which enables them to adapt quickly and capitalise on market changes.

For more information on how Matrixport users can get their crypto click here .

About Matrixport:

Matrixport is one of the world's largest and most trusted digital assets financial services ecosystem and forges strategic collaborations with early stage Web3 innovators, helping them build, grow and scale. With USD4B in digital assets actively managed, it provides one-stop crypto financial services to meet the emerging needs of generating long term wealth in digital assets. The company's services include Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management. For more information, please visit www.matrixport.com

About Cabital:

Cabital is a trusted digital financial institution that enables users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies , and provides compliant and secure crypto payment infrastructure and solutions for businesses. One of the business solutions is Cabital Connect , a secure fiat on-ramp and off-ramp gateway that enables users to purchase cryptocurrencies at some of the most competitive rates in the industry. For more information, please visit www.cabital.com

SOURCE Matrixport