Matrixport Launches Hourly Compounded Yield Bearing Wallet

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform, has announced an enhanced wallet feature that will automatically provide yield on all in-wallet crypto assets with no limits to investment amounts.

The yield bearing wallet seamlessly integrates with Matrixport's 'Flexi Saving' product, allowing users to earn interest by depositing their cryptocurrencies, and withdrawing any time without fees. The upgraded yield generating wallet currently supports 19 popular coins and utility tokens, including SOL, DOT, LINK and DOGE, with more token listings planned.

Interest rates are compounded hourly, so users are rewarded with a higher Annual Percentage Yield ("APY"). The APY is dynamically adjusted proportionally by an algorithm based on utilization rates.

Cynthia Wu, Head of Sales and Business Development, Matrixport said: "We recognise that every satoshi matters. The 'Yield Bearing Wallet' enables greater capital efficiency with crypto that would otherwise lay dormant in wallets, and earning yield is also made easy via a simple hassle-free, one-click feature. Now our users can start earning with their balance in the wallet."

Key features of Matrixport's 'Yield Bearing Wallet' include:

One click feature: Auto-save all balances to Flexi Saving with just one click

Flexible deposit and easy withdrawal: Deposit and withdraw at any time

No fees: Enjoy zero fees when transferring in and out of Flexi Saving

Interest compounded hourly: Interest is calculated after a successful purchase and will be accrued hourly

Open and transparent: Data such as the total supply, utilization, APY, and current flow-balance is published in real-time so users can make appropriate investment decisions based on their investment needs

APY proportional to utilization rate: The higher the utilization rate, the higher the APY

Auto top-up: Once enabled, transfers are automatically triggered when the wallet balance exceeds the minimum deposit amount, improving financial efficiency and allowing idle funds to generate interest

To find out more, please refer to the product factsheet .

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platforms. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in average monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get More From Your Crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland serving both institutions and retail customers. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com .

