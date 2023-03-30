Matrixport Partners DeFi Yield Automation & Strategy Platform CIAN Protocol to Enhance Institutional DeFi Offerings

Support of CIAN's infrastructure and dApp enables investors to participate in yield-bearing recursive vault strategies

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIAN, a leading DeFi yield automation and strategy platform, and Matrixport, one of the world's largest digital assets financial services ecosystem, have partnered to accelerate scalable and expandable institutional adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi).

With the partnership, Matrixport will support CIAN's infrastructure and dApp, enabling institutional and accredited investors to seamlessly participate in CIAN's one-stop recursive strategy vault, which taps into top-tier lending protocols such as AAVE and Compound.

Cynthia Wu, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Partner, Matrixport, said, "We are thrilled to welcome CIAN to our partner network. CIAN's cutting-edge and robust algorithmic products allow for frictionless access to innovative and secure yield strategies in the DeFi ecosystem. This is part of our ongoing commitment towards providing greater transparency and choices for our clients."

Executed by smart contracts, CIAN offers tailored yield strategies and position management. Investors will have access to a fully decentralized architecture targeting optimal transaction routes for specified yield strategies while ensuring transparent fund operations and protection against liquidation risks.

Luffy He, CEO and Founder of CIAN, said, "DeFi, albeit growing its own foundation and unique yield opportunities, has yet to find its way to the majority of crypto holders. It is our great honor to collaborate with Matrixport on exploring an efficient way of exposing high quality DeFi yield opportunities to crypto holders. CIAN should also benefit from an enhanced brand awareness from both Centralized Finance (CeFi) and DeFi population."

About CIAN

CIAN protocol is a liquid staking derivatives ("LSD") focused yield strategy platform, where users could earn either through joining algorithmic strategy vaults or through building their own DeFi strategies using CIAN's advanced automation tools.

CIAN enables LSD holders to benefit from DeFi yield in addition to their staking yield. To the holders of other tokens (eg. BTC, stables etc.), CIAN makes high quality liquid staking yield accessible.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world's largest and most trusted digital assets financial services ecosystem. The company's services include prime brokerage, Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management. Matrixport serves individuals as well as over 800 institutions across Asia and Europe.

