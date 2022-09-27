U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

Matrixport Partners with Elwood Technologies to Enhance Delivery of Best-in-Class Digital Asset Financial Services

·2 min read

Prime brokerage business, Matrixport Institutional, will utilise Elwood's market leading trading infrastructure as part of its international growth strategy

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, one of the world's largest digital assets financial services ecosystems, today announced that its prime brokerage business, Matrixport Institutional, has formed a flagship partnership with Elwood Technologies, an established global fintech providing institutional digital assets trading infrastructure.

(PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)
(PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)

Matrixport is a leading global provider of custodian and prime services for crypto hedge funds. This partnership reaffirms its commitment to offering clients early access to breakthrough financial services in the fast evolving digital asset space.

Under the agreement, Matrixport Institutional will utilise Elwood's market leading trading and execution software and roll out Elwood's crypto-native OEMS and PMS services to its global client base.

James Stickland, CEO of Elwood Technologies, said, "In addition to today's exciting news, Matrixport will support Elwood with the development and adoption of an enhanced range of digital asset tokens to be used on the Elwood platform. Matrixport is one of the leading systemic players in the crypto ecosystem, founded by two seminal industry figures. We are extremely excited by this partnership and the value it will bring to both our firms."

Anthony DeMartino, CEO of Matrixport US, said, "We are absolutely delighted with the formalisation of this partnership and the immense value that Elwood's software will bring to our own execution and that of our clients. Elwood's contribution to the institutionalisation of digital asset trading is unique and reflects the exemplary DNA of its founders, management and shareholders. We will continue to focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in crypto prime services and further cementing our position as the industry's gold standard. "

About Elwood Technologies

Elwood Technologies is an established global fintech building institutional digital assets trading infrastructure. Its seamless crypto-native OEMS and PMS platform provides low-latency connectivity to global crypto exchanges and deep liquidity via a single API. Built by industry experts with decades of combined experience in alternative investment management, Elwood Technologies provides market infrastructure at scale, enabling financial institutions, neobanks, and corporations to access the digital assets market quickly and efficiently.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world's largest and most trusted digital assets financial services ecosystem. The company's services include prime brokerage, Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management. Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport serves individuals as well as over 500 institutions across Asia and Europe. Visit www.matrixport.com.

Instagram: @matrixport_

Twitter: @realMatrixport

LinkedIn: @Matrixport

SOURCE Matrixport

