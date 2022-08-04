U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

Matrixport Partners Esports Team RSG to Boost Financial Literacy Amongst Gamers in Malaysia

·5 min read

"Digital Assets Academy" programme encourages digital-native esport gamers to take ownership of their personal financial journey

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, one of the world's largest digital assets financial services ecosystems, and leading Southeast Asian esports house, RSG, today announced a joint initiative to prepare the esports gaming community for a future where financial services networks will be powered by blockchain technologies and digital assets will become commonplace.

(PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)
(PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)

Dubbed "Digital Assets Academy'', the knowledge partnership is part of Matrixport's one-year sponsorship of Team RSG and seeks to encourage digitally-native gamers to take ownership of their personal finance journey by learning more about crypto as an emerging asset class.

Cryptocurrency is rapidly gaining interest and popularity in Malaysia. The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) announced that overall trading value of digital assets was close to RM 21 billion (USD 4.7 billion) in 2021 alone[1], with a 300% uptake in the total number of digital asset accounts registered.[2]

While interest in digital assets has increased, a knowledge gap exists on how to be financially responsible. According to research by YouGov, 62 percent of Malaysians are keen on investing in crypto, but don't understand how best to do so.[3] Educational initiatives are especially important as a majority of investors in cryptocurrencies are below the age of 35.[4]

Kavi Saglani, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Matrixport said, "Positioning for success requires informed decision-making and practice. This is particularly relevant to hone skills in gaming and investing, especially in digital assets. We are excited to be able to partner RSG to reach gamers and the gaming community as they embark on their personal journey in crypto and other digital asset classes. With RSG's strong gaming community of over 40 million followers and network of 65 professional gamers, Matrixport hopes to establish itself in Malaysia as the preferred crypto asset management platform."

"RSG is excited to partner with Matrixport, a global digital asset management platform. Through this initiative, we will engage our stakeholders consisting of RSG's staff, players and our community to position them for the digital native future. We believe this initiative will help them to realise their full potential in the long-term as gamers and individuals. '' said RSG CEO, Jayf Soh.

Matrixport hopes to leverage this opportunity to foster a generation of digitally savvy investors who are well informed of the opportunities and risks of investing. The programme will be launched in two phases, the first phase will be targeted at RSG's staff and team players before transferring the knowledge to RSG's fans and the gaming community through a series of in-person workshops, podcasts and the creation of responsible investing content to share personal financial knowledge.

[1\, [2] Securities Commission Malaysia's (SC). (2022, March 28). Securities Commission Malaysia's (SC) 2021 annual report. Securities Commission Malaysia. Retrieved July 29, 2022
[3],[4] Fintech News Malaysia. (2021, September 29). 62% of Malaysians open to investing in cryptocurrencies. Fintech News Malaysia. Retrieved July 29, 2022

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world's largest and most trusted digital assets financial services ecosystem and forges strategic collaborations with early stage Web3 innovators, helping them build, grow and scale. With USD4B in digital assets actively managed, it provides one-stop crypto financial services to meet the emerging needs of generating long term wealth in digital assets. The company's services include Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

With its mission to make crypto easy for everyone, Matrixport has a relentless focus on product innovation and offers a comprehensive suite of market leading crypto investment products. In 2021, the number of investors using its app increased by 427%, year-on-year, and the fintech company achieved pre-money unicorn valuation within two years after its inception.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport serves individuals as well as over 500 institutions across Asia and Europe.The company holds licences in Hong Kong and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com.

Twitter: @realMatrixport
LinkedIn: @Matrixport
Instagram: @matrixport_

About RSG

RSG is a leading esports organisation headquartered in Singapore that seeks to become a dominant influence in Southeast Asia through gaming and esports, fuelled by their relentless pursuit of excellence.

Since its inception, RSG has competed in over 200 tournaments and won Singapore's first Silver Medal for esports at the 2019 SEA Games and Bronze Medal in the 2022 SEA games. The organisation has also fielded championship-winning teams across key markets in Southeast Asia, with its top-performing team reaching over 970,000 peak concurrent viewers.

Most recently, RSG achieved double championships in both MPL Singapore and MPL Philippines as the only esports team to have won a total of four MPL championships in three different domestic leagues in the last three years. RSG is committed towards challenging the narrative for gaming and esports.

Find out more at www.rsg.gg

ANNEX

Initiatives with RSG

1)    Lucky Draw

"Like and Share" on social media or deposit funds into your Matrixport account to accumulate points to stand a chance to win a super prize of  "Free RSG Battle Journey pass for 2 people"! amongst other prizes.* During the promotion period, users who participate in the "Lucky Draw" will have a chance to win the following prizes :

Prize Description

Quantity

RSG Battle Journey for 2 Pax

1

PUBGM 840 UC

5

Dota Battle pass

5

Mobile legend Epic Skin

5

Sign Jersey from Each Team, Dota, MLBB & PUBGM

9

*Terms and Conditions: The promotion period is running from August 1 00:00（UTC+8) to 31 00:00（UTC+8)  2022. During the promotion period, all Matrixport users who purchased any product of Matrixport (Flexible income product excluded) can register to participate in the lucky draw. New users can enjoy up to 50 USD welcome rewards, please refer to the campaign page for details. Only eligible users who registered successfully can participate in the lucky draw. Each winner will only be entitled to the Prize once regardless of the number of lucky draws. Winner announcement will be published 15 working days after the campaign

*The right of final interpretation of the Terms of Service resides with Matrixport.

2)    Educational Content - Social media activation, podcasts and workshops

The educational content will cover basic to intermediate topics such as the possibilities of gaming, what are the digital assets and what is its potential among other topics such as cybersecurity topics, earning an income through gaming and crypto as well as topics on personal development.

Following the rollout of the educational content via podcast and offline events, there will be educational quizzes rolled out to the online community across RSG and Matrixport's social media platforms.

SOURCE Matrixport

