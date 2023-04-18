Matrixport Partners with SignalPlus to Provide Actionable Market Analytics and Risk Management for Options Trading

Matrixport's Prime Brokerage clients can leverage all-in-one analytics dashboard by SignalPlus to generate alpha through options

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, a global digital assets financial services provider, and SignalPlus, a leading options analytics and advanced trading software platform, announces a flagship partnership to provide Matrixport Prime clients access to SignalPlus' all-in-one dashboard via Matrixport Prime account credentials.

This new partnership is a great opportunity for institutional investors to generate sustainable yield through harvesting market volatility with the use of derivatives, such as options.

Daniel Egloff, Head of Prime Brokerage, Matrixport, said, "We are seeing increasing institutional adoption of crypto options. Matrixport Prime Brokerage clients, such as crypto hedge fund and asset managers, will benefit from a sophisticated options trading platform and market analytics, enabling them to devise complex trading strategies and take full advantage of the crypto derivatives market. "

SignalPlus provides all the robust analytics and advanced trading functionalities which are essential to successfully harvesting alpha with crypto options.

Chris Yu, the CEO and co-founder of SignalPlus said, "We have always believed in the potential of the crypto options market and that professional investors require advanced and sophisticated tools to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape. That is why we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Matrixport, a company that shares our vision for the future of cryptocurrency derivatives. We believe that this collaboration will bring immense value to both of our client sets."

The partnership comes as the amount of Open Interest in bitcoin options contracts surpasses that held in Futures contracts for the first time according to Glassnode.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world's largest and most trusted digital assets financial services ecosystem. The company's services include prime brokerage, Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management. Matrixport serves individuals as well as over 800 institutions across Asia and Europe.

Story continues

Matrixport Prime Brokerage provides access to prominent exchanges with first-rate fee tiers, a broad range of tokens for leveraged borrowing, and a comprehensive online platform to manage the entire lifecycle of your lending activities at a competitive rate.

For more information, please visit www.matrixport.com

About SignalPlus

SignalPlus is a venture-backed technology company that has produced an industry-leading crypto options analytics and software platform. Led by a veteran team of builders from GS/Alibaba/Bytedance, SignalPlus has established strong and unique partnerships with crypto builders, traditional institutions, and technology companies. Our core team individually bring nearly two-decades of first-hand experience in traditional finance and digital assets, offering a diversity of domain expertise that has been carefully crafted into our industry leading products.

SignalPlus helps users to turn ideas into trades. All functionalities such as trade execution, multi-venue connectivity, PnL attribution, and scenario analysis are accessible through a single user-friendly interface. The analytics module supports users to time trade execution. Order algorithms can balance multi-leg structures and minimise slippage costs. With SignalPlus, the investor can focus on trading strategy, without having to worry about the tech.

For more information, please visit https://www.signalplus.com/

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/matrixport-partners-with-signalplus-to-provide-actionable-market-analytics-and-risk-management-for-options-trading-301798560.html

SOURCE Matrixport