Matrixport Unleashes Power of Dollar Cost Averaging with New "Auto-Invest" New App Tool

·3 min read

Enables crypto long term investors to confidently accrue and 'hodl' Bitcoin and Ethereum regardless of market momentum or volatility

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform, has announced the introduction of 'Auto-Invest', an investment tool that enables users to utilise a dollar-cost-averaging (DCA) strategy to accrue Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) at predetermined intervals with just a few clicks on Matrixport's secure app platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)
(PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)

With the innate volatilities of an emerging asset class, crypto-investing may be a daunting venture to embark on, especially for crypto-curious newbies. For this segment of growing investors, Matrixport's 'Auto-Invest' feature serves to minimise the impact of volatility in growing one's crypto holdings by spreading out trades at fixed intervals over a period of time.

Cynthia Wu, Head of Sales and Business Development, Matrixport said: "Bitcoin is a resilient and promising asset class but with an innate volatility. For many crypto traders and HODLers, it is always challenging to time the market and buy at a dip. Matrixport's 'Auto-Invest' allows users to adopt a proven DCA investment strategy in building their crypto portfolio in a most stress-free way. DCA is a strategy that investing legend Warren Buffett has long advocated. The rollout of 'Auto-Invest' reflects our relentless commitment to making crypto easy and accessible for all, in particular users who are just starting out on their crypto journey."

'Auto-Invest' is available on the Matrixport's secure App platform with no service fees. Trading frequency ranges from every hour, day, week or month, for BTC or ETH and users have the flexibility to make changes anytime. Investors have full flexibility to set purchase limits, or decide the maximum limit price to accrue crypto, with no requirement for funds lock-up. Once the simple setup is completed, the trading process is completely automated and users can unleash the full potential of the DCA strategy to reap long-term yields.

For illustration, an 'Auto-Invest' enabled DCA strategy would have generated 30% returns based on a weekly $50 accrual of BTC over 24 weeks from 22 March to 30 August 2021. This compares to a 8% return for the same investment of US$ 1,200 if BTC was traded on 22 March 2021. Within this 24-week timeframe, the price of BTC ranged between US$ 60,204 (5 April 2021) and US$ 35,862 (31 May 202), and a DCA strategy powered by 'Auto-Invest' was able to accrued BTC at lower price points during this period, for a higher return.

Matrixport continues to empower investors across all experience levels with innovative crypto investment and products. Professional tools such as 'Auto-Invest' are the stepping stones in creating a safer gateway for crypto-curious to kickstart their investing journey.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platform. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in average monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus CustodyTM, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get More From Your Crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland with over 230 employees serving both institutions and retail customers across Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com.

Instagram: @matrixport_
Twitter: @realMatrixport
LinkedIn: @Matrixport

SOURCE Matrixport

