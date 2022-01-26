U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Matrixport's Cactus Custody's (TM) DeFi Connector Supports Multi-chain Capabilities with MetaMask Institutional

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Custody™, a qualified institutional custodian solution powered by Matrixport, today announced that it is the world's first MetaMask Institutional (MMI) integrated custodian able to support MMI's multi-chain capabilities and all EVM compatible chains. This feature called "DeFi Connector" offered by Cactus Custody enables institutional clients seamless and secure connection with decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols via MMI.

Cactus Custody - DeFi Connector supports Polychain Capabilities with Metamask Institutional
Cactus Custody - DeFi Connector supports Polychain Capabilities with Metamask Institutional (PRNewsfoto/Matrixport)
The successful upgrade now enables multi-chain connectivity access across all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chains, sidechains and Layer 2s, including but not limited to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Smart Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, HECO, Harmony One and Celo, etc.

Cynthia Wu, Head of Sales and Business Development, Matrixport said: "We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in serving the interest of our institutional clients. Our offering concurrently delivers the highest level of security and usability to institutions seeking to tap into the vast opportunities within DeFi. We are fully committed towards enabling multi-chain capabilities that provide even broader access to DeFi, whilst adhering to world-class standards of security and compliance."

Johann Bornman, Product Lead for MMI added: "EVM chain support is one of the most important institutional needs. With our latest custodial account multichain feature, Cactus Custody not only supports multiple EVM chains, but also allows institutions to freely bridge digital assets across these networks. This is a profound DeFi offering for institutions."

Cactus Custody™ aims to bring increased security, transparency, and efficiency to the market. DeFi Connector offers audit trails that align with regulatory compliance requirements, and allows all decentralized application (DApps) interactions and wallet transactions on MMI to be traceable in the custody system. DeFi Connector also implements enterprise-grade controls and role-based approval process during the interaction with DeFi, as well as secure smart contract addresses whose private keys are safeguarded in a Hardware Secure Module by a qualified custodian.

Cactus Custody™ is the third-party institutional custody service provided by Matrixport, one of the fastest growing crypto financial services platforms in Asia -- with over USD10 billion in assets under custody for clients including miners, funds, projects and corporations.

About Cactus Custody

The mission of Cactus Custody is to provide the digital era with secure, transparent, and efficient institutional custodian services. Enabled by cutting-edge system security design and infrastructure, coupled with comprehensive enterprise-grade financial management functions that cater for wide business scenarios, Cactus Custody non-stop safeguards one billion dollars of digital assets.

We provide services to some of the world's largest and most renowned mining companies, mining pools, cloud mining platforms, exchanges, funds and OTC dealers, supporting our clients to grow and scale in a secure way. Cactus Custody currently supports 70 major digital assets and will support more assets in the future. To learn more about our solutions, visit https://www.mycactus.com/en

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We enable developers, enterprises and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, Truffle and Diligence, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community and DeFi activity. On this trusted and open source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit http://consensys.net/.

SOURCE Matrixport

