Matson, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77231

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

https://www.accesswire.com/642385/Matson-Inc-to-Host-Earnings-Call

Recommended Stories

  • Iran Central Bank to Allow Money Changers, Banks to Pay for Imports Using Mined Crypto

    The bank had previously stipulated only digital assets for import funding could be used by itself and no one else.

  • Lotus to launch last pure petrol sports car

    The Emira will be the carmaker's last conventionally powered model, as it prepares for an all-electric future.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup -executive

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, the bank's President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Monday. Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly $300-billion increase over the past year. "That's an extraordinary (level) of margin debt," Waldron said.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

    Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

  • April 28 at 1pm EDT – IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with CEO and CTO at Momentus, and CEO at Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus, a space infrastructure […]

  • Bitcoin News Roundup for April 27, 2021

    With a look at bitcoin’s climbing price and declining momentum plus a warning to companies that are still figuring out their blockchain strategies, CoinDesk’s Market Daily is back with the latest news roundup.

  • The Bank of Japan is in Action ahead of U.S Consumer Confidence Figures

    The Bank of Japan and the monetary policy press conference will draw attention early in the day. Late in the day, U.S consumer confidence will also be in focus.

  • Homebuilders’ Pain to Spell Record Earnings for Lumber Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- When Kris Taylor set out to build a lake house last October, he budgeted $40,000 for lumber. But a pandemic-fueled homebuilding frenzy that’s catapulted lumber prices into uncharted territory more than doubled his expected costs.Taylor ultimately moved forward, joining a chorus of homebuilders fanning the flames of lumber’s remarkable rally. Since June, lumber futures have more than tripled to a record $1,326 per 1,000 board feet.That’s expected to translate into record first-quarter earnings for wood suppliers, who begin reporting revenues this week. Some analysts expect second-quarter earnings will be even higher, with the number of U.S. single-family homes built in March jumping to the highest since 2006, and strong building applications indicating momentum for months to come.Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest lumber producer, soared to record highs this month, as did those of Weyerhaeuser Co. and Interfor Corp.“The market remains spectacular,” said Kevin Mason, managing director for ERA Forest Products Research. “Order files are extended well into May, inventories are exceedingly light, and there is no wave of incremental supply on the horizon.”Mason expects lumber prices will moderate in the coming months, as summer holidays and oppressive heat reduces work hours at job sites in the U.S. South. But prices should remain above historical averages well into 2022.“If 2020 was a mic-drop event, 2021 is setting up to be an even more impressive encore performance for the forest-product industry,” RBC Capital Markets said in an April recent report.Record-high lumber prices are expected to mean “very strong free cash flow” for companies like West Fraser, Canfor Corp., and Interfor, RBC said.For Taylor, an already “atrocious” lumber shopping experience was exacerbated by scant availability of oriented strand board, known as OSB, which is widely used as a plywood stand-in to make walls and floors. Instead, he had to buy more expensive wood panels.Low inventories of OSB and other common wood products aren’t likely to reverse soon as pandemic-related labor disruptions make it difficult to ramp up production, according to CIBC Equity Research in an April 23 note in an April 23 note. But record profitability may incentivize more capacity, easing prices in 2022, the bank wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vienna Insurance Considers Hungary Joint Venture to Save Aegon Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Vienna Insurance Group AG is discussing adding a Hungarian partner to its proposal to buy Aegon NV’s eastern European arm to overcome government resistance to the deal, according to people familiar with the situation.The insurer is racing to rescue the 830 million-euro ($1 billion) deal with Aegon after Hungary surprisingly refused to approve it this month. Vienna Insurance, one of the industry leaders in the former communist part of Europe, wants to keep control of the unit and consolidate it in its books, while it’s unclear if the Hungarian side would accept a minority stake, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters.Vienna Insurance reiterated that it was still in talks with Hungarian authorities about the deal. Press officers at Aegon and Hungary’s finance ministry declined to comment. The interior ministry in Budapest, which issued the veto on the deal, didn’t immediately respond.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration has been following a strategy of creating corporate national champions, including in the financial industry. Other potential buyers for Aegon’s business include Hungarian insurer Cig Pannonia Nyrt., whose key shareholders include people with close links to Orban, Bloomberg reported last week.A solution including a local co-owner would mirror a goodwill deal Vienna Insurance’s cross-town banking peer Erste Group Bank AG brokered with the Orban government in 2015.Back then, the purchase of a 30% stake by the government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the lender’s Hungarian unit helped end years of bitter fights. Orban had imposed Europe’s highest bank levy and forced lenders to reimburse borrowers about 1 trillion forint ($3.3 billion), mostly for their role in spreading mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, much of it in Swiss francs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.Wholesale pork prices are down around 30% this year, commerce ministry data show. They were 31.33 yuan a kilogram on April 16, the least since mid-2019. The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.(Updates with wholesale pork prices in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A couple begged Ford to buy back their defective Fiesta. Years later, the company is paying them $49K.

    Ford pays a couple $49,228 for a defective 2014 Fiesta years after they wanted a buyback. It's one of many settlements over faulty transmissions.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Missed opportunity: hedges to crimp U.S. shale oil producers' first quarter profit

    U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HODL your horses, cryptos face possible hurdles ahead, experts say

    Evolving rules, environmental concerns and competition from central banks threaten to undermine many of the world's fast-growing crypto assets, crypto and macro experts said, while creating opportunities for those able to adapt. Europe and the United States are both working on regulating digital assets and their providers - moves welcomed by investors, who hope the new ground rules will encourage institutional investors to plunge in. Anatoly Crachilov, co-founder and CEO of Nickel Digital Asset Management, which manages assets worth $200 million, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum that regulatory uncertainty was a drag on the development of the crypto space.

  • China investigates Ant Group's IPO approval process: WSJ

    The central-government investigation, which started early this year, focuses on "regulators who greenlighted the initial public offering, local officials who advocated it and big state firms that stood to gain from it", according to the report. Ma's relationships with these "state stalwarts" are also being examined as part of the investigation, the report said. China has already imposed a sweeping restructuring on Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants.

  • The corporate tax angle no one is talking about

    Changes in the U.S. tax code are a top of mind consideration for investors.

  • White House says capital gains tax would hit 0.3% of taxpayers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's forthcoming capital gains tax hike proposal would affect only a 0.3% slice of U.S. taxpayers, a top economic aide said on Monday. Biden is set this week to propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters has reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. The soon-to-be-announced tax hike will treat those investment gains as wages for top earners and applies only to about 500,000 households, according to Brian Deese, who runs Biden's policy-writing National Economic Council.