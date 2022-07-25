U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

MATSON PUBLISHES 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

·3 min read
In this article:
  • MATX
    MATX

Annual Publication Details Progress on Environmental, Social, Governance Goals

HONOLULU, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has published its 2021 Sustainability Report that describes the company's progress toward achieving its environmental, social and governance goals.

Matsonia
Matsonia

"Matson devoted more resources than ever to serving the needs of our customers, employees and communities."

"In a year of extraordinary disruption and upheaval in our industry, Matson devoted more attention and resources than ever to serving the needs of our customers, employees and communities," said Matt Cox, chairman and chief executive officer. "I am proud of the work we are doing and pleased to share our progress in this year's Sustainability Report."

Matson's annual Sustainability Report focuses on three areas that the company devotes significant resources and attention to strengthening continuously: serving the needs of its customers, employees and communities; environmental stewardship and operating its business ethically and safely. The report provides detail on the company's strategic approach and how it measures progress and celebrates key achievements.

Highlights of the 2021 report include:

Community:

  • Provided highly differentiated, reliable services throughout historic period of supply chain disruption

  • Invested $4.2 million in community funding and in-kind support– a 19% increase over 2020

  • Provided funding and services to more than 560 community organizations, focusing on food banks, social equity programs and environmental conservation

Diversity:

  • Promoted more than 20 women and 40 employees from racially diverse backgrounds into management positions

  • Committed nearly $250,000 to fund scholarships, internships and professional networking opportunities for women and diverse college students within maritime and transportation industries

Environment:

  • Set goals to achieve net zero Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) fleet emissions by 2050 and a 40% reduction by 2030

  • Reduced sulfur oxides (SOx) emissions by 25%

  • Published TCFD Report and incorporated climate risk into enterprise risk management program

  • Announced LNG installation program for some vessels

"Our 2021 Sustainability Report demonstrates Matson's ongoing commitment to transparency and communication," said Rachel Lee, vice president, sustainability and governance.  "As we continue to build on our ESG efforts, we will also continue to develop the way we measure and share updates on our progress, which is essential to maintaining trust with our stakeholders. We welcome feedback on the Report."

More information on Matson's sustainability activities, including downloadable copies of its 2021 Sustainability Report and TCFD Report, is available at: https://www.matson.com/sustainability.html .

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services.  Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia.  Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan, and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia.  The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges.  Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America.  Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com

Contact:

Keoni Wagner
Matson
510-628-4534
kwagner@matson.com

Matson Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Matson)
Matson Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Matson)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-publishes-2021-sustainability-report-301592692.html

SOURCE MATSON, INC. - PR

