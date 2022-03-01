U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Matt Schiefer and Linda Mariani Join 1st Security Bank Home Lending in Vancouver, Washington

·1 min read
In this article:
  • FSBW

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. , March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that Matt Schiefer and Linda Mariani have joined its Home Lending division as the founding members of a new mortgage lending office in Vancouver, Washington.

Matt Schiefer and Linda Mariani, 1st Security Bank Home Lending, Vancouver, WA
Matt Schiefer and Linda Mariani, 1st Security Bank Home Lending, Vancouver, WA

Matt Schiefer has been a mortgage professional since 2004. He will lead the team as its Branch Manager, providing residential and construction financing for the communities in which they serve. Matt takes a collaborative approach to financing and provides clients with the knowledge necessary to make sound financial decisions.

Linda Mariani joins the Bank as a Loan Officer. She adds over 20 years of experience and industry knowledge to the team. Linda understands the demands of lending and strives to make the entire mortgage process as smooth as possible for her clients.

"Matt and Linda will provide a link between 1st Security Bank and home buyers in the Vancouver, Portland and Bend areas," said Donn Costa, Executive Vice President of Home Lending. "These markets are ideal for the home loan programs we offer, and the new location expands the areas we serve up and down the I-5 corridor."

About 1st Security Bank of Washington
1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT
Donna Jacobson
VP, Director of Marketing
1st Security Bank
E: donna.jacobson@fsbwa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matt-schiefer-and-linda-mariani-join-1st-security-bank-home-lending-in-vancouver-washington-301493111.html

SOURCE 1st Security Bank

