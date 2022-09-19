U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Matt Tarrant Offers Tips on How to Increase Website Traffic

Matt G Tarrant Marketing + Coaching
·4 min read

Charnwood, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charnwood, England -

Charnwood, England - Matt G Tarrant, a digital marketer based in Loughborough, England, is offering some tips to business owners who think their website is not getting enough visitors and leads who could become customers. He warns against gaming Google’s algorithm because the short term gains it may provide will immediately cease once Google’s huge team of PhDs find the loophole and shut it down. And if this was the main source of traffic for the business, it will likely suffer from layoffs and even closure. Matt Tarrant suggests that site owners avoid trying to game the algorithm and instead provide what Google wants by using the “FAQ Traffic Magnet” technique. More about this can be gleaned from https://www.pressadvantage.com/story/54778-matt-tarrant-reveals-how-to-increase-website-traffic-in-new-video.

The technique has been shown to boost website traffic by 57 percent by leveraging those pages that are already ranking on Google although not on the first page of the Google search engine results pages. The first step is therefore to look for those pages. The next step is to go to each of these pages and look for the three highest ranking keywords that are not mentioned on that page by using various SEO tools, such as Ahrefs and Semrush. It may seem weird that the page would rank for keywords that are not actually mentioned but it does happen.

The next step would be to look for questions and answers about the discovered keywords. This can easily be done by searching the keyword. The goal is to find those questions and answers that can be included for that particular page, and then adding this FAQ at the bottom of the page.

The next tip after adding the FAQ at the bottom of the page is make the schema, which is a king of machine readable text, which makes it easy for Google to know what the page is about. Using schema, it is possible to tell Google directly what the FAQ is all about. This will save a lot of time for Google and Google will like it.

Those steps mentioned above will have to be done for each of the pages that the business owner wants to increase in rank. And then each page should be revisited, possibly every three months and the process repeated, add more questions and answers. Over time, the traffic will increase as people look for answers to their questions. And the good thing about the technique is that Google knows the site is providing answers to people’s questions, which results into a higher ranking for each of those pages. Google will start to increase the ranking of the various keywords for each page, which provides more traffic for the site.

Matt Tarrant wants to emphasize that the technique is not a quick fix but a long-term strategy that will safely increase website traffic. A case study about the technique revealed that website traffic can increase by as much as 57 percent for a duration of more than six months.

In addition, Matt Tarrant offers fast action bonuses for those who subscribe to the FAQ Traffic Magnet Done For You service that he is offering. These will help in converting the leads into customers.

Matt Tarrant is a digital marketing expert who demonstrated his unique marketing ability while while working for a branch of a US company in Germany. After working as a fellow at CERN, he moved to that company in Germany and was surprised to discover that the company was losing money. Using his marketing talent, he was able to make the company profitable. The following year, he was able to help the company double its predicted net profit. Later on, he demonstrated his ability to produce online businesses with average success. Currently, he is specializing in developing profit machines that entrepreneurs can take advantage of.

https://youtu.be/YMu_QFxlGMk

Those who would like to get more details about Matt Tarrant’s technique for increasing website traffic can check out the Matt G Tarrant Marketing + Coaching website or contact them using the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Matt G Tarrant Marketing + Coaching, contact the company here:

Matt G Tarrant Marketing + Coaching
Matt Tarrant
+1 (844) 609-2010
matt@mgtconnect.com
92 Holt Drive
Loughborough
England

CONTACT: Matt Tarrant


