Matt Wilson Takes on Role of President at Keen Wealth Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Keen Wealth Advisors, a financial planning firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, is pleased to announce that Matt Wilson has taken on the role of President in addition to his position as Chief Investment Officer.

As President and CIO, Matt serves on the executive leadership team and is responsible for analyzing and allocating client investment portfolios. He also works with clients as one of the firm's most senior financial planners.

About Matt Wilson

Matt has worked alongside Bill Keen for nearly two decades, beginning as an intern in 2002. He progressed to the operations side of the business before assuming the role of CIO. Throughout his career, Matt has been instrumental in delivering upon the strategic objectives of Keen Wealth Advisors.

Matt holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting/Finance with a Minor in Economics from Rockhurst University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional and holds life, accidental, and long-term care insurance licenses in multiple states.

Matt and his wife, Amie, live in Kansas City with their children, Tyler and Clara. He enjoys participating in ultra-marathons in his spare time and has completed several 50k trail runs, the St. Louis Marathon, and a 100-mile race in the Flint Hills of Kansas.

About Keen Wealth Advisors

As an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, Keen Wealth Advisors focuses on providing personalized financial planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

Keen Wealth Advisors was founded by CEO Bill Keen, a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and financial advisor with 28 years of industry experience. Reflecting his passion for educating others, Bill co-hosts the "Keen on Retirement" podcast and is the author of Keen on Retirement, a book focused on common steps for building a financial plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement.

For more information, visit www.KeenWealthAdvisors.com.

