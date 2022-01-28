U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Key Operating Results

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2021 and posted LTM financial results for the first quarter on Intralinks.

Mattamy Homes Limited (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
Mattamy Homes Limited (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Second Quarter 2022 Key Operating Highlights

  • Revenue increased 28.4% to $1.13B from $0.88B in the prior year quarter

  • Homes closed increased 8.8% to 1,775 from 1,632 in the prior year quarter

  • Net sales orders decreased 4.9% to 2,160 homes from 2,272 homes in the prior year quarter

  • Sales order backlog increased 9.4% to 8,159 units from 7,459 units in the prior year quarter

LTM November 30, 2021 Key Operating Highlights

  • Revenue increased 2.8% to $4.47B from $4.35B in the prior year

  • Homes closed decreased 5.1% to 7,903 from 8,327 in the prior year

  • Net sales orders increased 0.3% to 8,612 homes from 8,588 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:
Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its second-quarter financial results live on February 1, 2022, from 10:00 am EST to 11:00 am EST. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty please contact bondholders@mattamycorp.com

About Mattamy Homes
Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattamy-group-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2022-key-operating-results-301470707.html

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

