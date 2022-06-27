U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Mattamy Homes Chosen as one of the Best Places to Work in Central Florida for Second Consecutive Year

·2 min read

Orlando Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that the company has been chosen as one of Central Florida's Best Places to Work by the Orlando Business Journal for 2022. This is the second consecutive year the Journal has recognized Mattamy Homes for its workplace environment.

  • Best Places to Work recognizes Central Florida's top employers that have excelled at attracting and retaining workers.

  • Employees of participating companies take part in an anonymous survey that evaluates workplace elements, such as team effectiveness, goal alignment, individual contribution and value, confidence in managers and senior leaders, work engagement and people practices.

  • This year, the Journal recognized 70 businesses across various industries that range from 10 to 500-plus employees in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties.

  • Best Places to Work will reveal the honoree rankings in the Orlando Business Journal's August 26, 2022, weekly issue and on their website.

"This recognition from the Orlando Business Journal showcases Mattamy's dedication to creating an environment where everyone can do their best work, " says David Baselice, Mattamy's Orlando Division President. "We are honored to provide our employees with a workplace culture they are proud to be part of and promote."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

Mattamy Homes has been chosen as one of Central Florida's Best Places to Work by the Orlando Business Journal for 2022. This is the second consecutive year the Journal has recognized Mattamy Homes for its workplace environment.
Mattamy Homes has been chosen as one of Central Florida's Best Places to Work by the Orlando Business Journal for 2022. This is the second consecutive year the Journal has recognized Mattamy Homes for its workplace environment. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
Mattamy Homes US
Mattamy Homes US (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattamy-homes-chosen-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-central-florida-for-second-consecutive-year-301575008.html

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

