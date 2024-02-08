Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024

Mattel, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day. My name is Abby, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mattel, Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And I will now turn the conference over to Mr. David Zbojniewicz, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

David Zbojniewicz: Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer. As you know, this afternoon, we reported Mattel's 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results. We will begin today's call with Ynon and Anthony providing commentary on our results, after which, we will provide some time for questions. To help supplement our discussion today, we have provided you with a slide presentation. Our discussion, slide presentation and earnings release may reference non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, adjusted other selling and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income or loss, and adjusted operating income or loss margin, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted tax rate, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, leverage ratio, net debt and constant currency.

In addition, we present changes in gross billings a key performance indicator. Please note that we may refer to gross billings as billings in our presentation and that gross billings figures referenced on this call will be stated in constant currency unless stated otherwise. For today's presentation, references to POS and consumer demand exclude the impact related to our Russia business, given our decision to pause all shipments into Russia in 2022. Our slide presentation can be viewed in sync with today's call when you access it through the Investors section of our corporate website, corporate.mattel.com. The information required by Regulation G regarding non-GAAP financial measures as well as information regarding our key performance indicator is included in our earnings release and slide presentation, and both documents are also available in the Investors section of our corporate website.

Story continues

The preliminary financial results included in the press release and slide presentation represent the most current information available to management. The company's actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company's independent registered public accounting firm and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosures of the final results. Before we begin, I'd like to caution you that certain statements made during the call are forward-looking, including statements related to the future performance of our business, brands, categories and product lines. Any statements we make about the future are, by their nature, uncertain.

These statements are based on currently available information and assumptions, and they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, that could cause our actual results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We describe some of these uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Q3 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our earnings release and presentation and other filings we make with the SEC from time to time, as well as in other public statements. Mattel does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Ynon.

Ynon Kreiz: Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. 2023 was a milestone year for Mattel. We extended our leadership in our key toy categories and gained significant share overall, achieved extraordinary success with the Barbie movie and further strengthened our financial position. Fourth quarter results saw meaningful sales growth and margin expansion. Consumer demand for our products increased and we continued to outpace the industry. Full year sales were comparable to the prior year with gross margin expansion and significant increase in cash flow. Execution on our toy strategy was strong, considering we entered 2023 with a challenging retail inventory headwind and faced a toy industry decline during the year.

We also made meaningful progress on our entertainment strategy across film, television, digital and publishing. We achieved an investment-grade rating and resumed share repurchases for the first time since 2014. We ended 2023 with the strongest balance sheet we have had in years with more resources to execute our strategy. Looking at key financial metrics for the fourth quarter as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Net sales increased 16% as reported or 14% in constant currency, adjusted gross margin improved 570 basis points to 48.8% and adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $234 million. POS increased low single digits in the quarter as we worked closely with our retail partners to meet the demand for our product. Looking at key financial metrics for the full year as compared to the prior year.

Net sales were comparable, or down 1% in constant currency with growth in three or four regions. Adjusted gross margin improved 160 basis points to 47.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was $948 million, a decline of 2%, free cash flow increased by $453 million to $709 million, and we ended the year with over $1.2 billion of cash after utilizing $203 million to repurchase shares. POS grew low single digits for the year and was up in three or four regions. Per Circana, in the fourth quarter, Mattel gained share globally driven by increases in Dolls and Vehicles as well as Games and Building Sets. For the full year, Mattel gained 70 basis points of share globally, driven by increases in Dolls and Vehicles as well as gains in Infant, Toddler and Preschool and Building Sets.

Mattel was the number two global toy company for the quarter and the number one toy company in the U.S. for the 30th consecutive year, where we achieved the largest annual share gain on record. The global toy industry declined 7% in 2023 per Circana. That said, this followed extraordinary growth of 25% for 2019 to 2022, reaching an all-time high. It should be noted, the industry in 2023 was 17% higher than 2019, pre-pandemic and the third largest ever. We are successfully executing our strategy to grow Mattel's IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering. As it relates to our toy business, we made significant progress in scaling our portfolio, growing our franchise brands and advancing e-commerce and D2C. We successfully relaunched catalog IP and continued to strengthen our relationships with major entertainment partners and key retailers.

In 2023, Barbie was the number one doll property globally, and number two toy property overall. Hot Wheels, gross billings achieved its sixth consecutive record year. Monster High was successfully relaunched globally and was the largest growth property in Dolls. Disney Princess and Frozen performance was strong in its first full year back at Mattel. Infant, Toddler, Preschool continued to optimize the portfolio with new product innovation and expanded its Little People collector business. Mattel creations, our D2C business serving adult fans continue to grow, with user traffic up over 90%, and the company received an industry-leading 15 Toy of the Year nominations and seven awards, including for design and marketing. For our entertainment business, this was a breakout year, as we demonstrated the power of our IP and demand creation capabilities.

The Barbie movie was a cultural phenomenon, achieving the largest global box office in 2023 and becoming Warner Bros highest box office movie in its 100-year history and the industry's 14th largest box office of all time. The movie, its filmmakers and all-star cast, as well as the Barbie Album have received multiple nominations and awards, highlighted by eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The Barbie album was honored on Sunday night with Grammy Awards for Compilation Soundtrack, Song of the Year and Best Song return for Visual Media. In addition to the fourth in live action movies in development, we recently announced Mattel Films first animated movie, Bob the Builder. Award-winning actor and recording artist, Anthony Ramos will voice the title character and co-produced with Oscar-winning Animation Studio, Shadow Machine and Jennifer Lopez' Nuyorican Productions.

We also announced our partnership with Paramount Pictures to develop the American Girl Live Action feature film. Mattel Television Studios premiered 12 series and specials, including Monster High, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Fireman and Sam, and Pictionary, as well as a Monster High movie sequel. In digital gaming, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharge was released, and the first stand-alone Barbie game on Roblox was launched, achieving over 130 million visits since October. The Mattel163 joint venture grew its mobile gaming revenues to almost $200 million in 2023. We also launched our own book publishing business, Mattel Press with sales and distribution managed by Simon & Schuster. We continue to improve operations and achieved $132 million of cost savings in 2023.

We successfully concluded the Optimizing for Growth program which achieved total annualized savings of $343 million between 2021 and 2023, well beyond our initial target of $250 million and revised target of $300 million. Today, we announced a new Optimizing for Profitable Growth Program that will target an additional $200 million of annualized savings between 2024 and 2026. The programs aim is to achieve further efficiencies and cost-saving opportunities that we believe can further improve our productivity, profitability and competitive position. Aligned with our capital deployment strategy, Mattel's Board of Directors has approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization. We were also pleased to announce earlier today that Julius Genachowski and Dawn Ostroff have joined Mattel's Board of Directors.

Julius and Dawn are respected leaders who have extensive combined experience in media, entertainment and technology and bring expertise in finance, M&A, and government regulation. Todd Bradley and Ann Lewnes recently stepped down from the Board, and I would like to thank them for the many years of dedicated service. We are grateful for their support and guidance and playing an active role during their tenure. We are also excited to welcome Chris Farrell, who recently joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Chris brings expertise in strategic planning, M&A, corporate development and investment banking in the consumer and retail sectors. These additions will serve Mattel well as we execute our strategy, explore growth opportunities and enhance long-term shareholder value.

In terms of our expectations for the year, we believe we are well positioned competitively and will continue to outpace the industry and gain market share. We expect the toy industry to decline in 2024, although at a lesser rate than 2023. The anticipated decline is due to a lighter toyric theatrical film slate and the impact of the shift in consumer spending patterns towards experiences and services, which we believe will moderate over the year. Our 2024 plan emphasizes growth in profitability, gross margin expansion, and strong cash generation. With the benefit of a strong balance sheet and consistent with our capital allocation priorities, we intend to explore M&A and other corporate development opportunities, as well as repurchase shares.

Some of the highlights for 2024 include Barbie's 65th anniversary celebration and related activations, as well as innovation in new segments and play patterns. Hot Wheels will expand its die-cast universe and benefit from a new animated series on Netflix. Fisher-Price will expand its whole product lines, introduce an exciting new segment and extend its license entertainment offerings. In our Challenger categories will bring more innovative products to market. We look forward to sharing more details at our investor event in March, including our category strategies as well as power brands, Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price. In addition, we will continue to progress our entertainment strategy in film and television as well as digital and live experiences.

We expect Mattel's net sales in constant currency for the full year to be comparable to prior year and for adjusted EPS to grow double-digit and be in the range of $1.35 to $1.45. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $500 million. We expect our full year POS to be comparable to 2023 and aim to outpace the toy industry and gain market share. Beyond 2024, we believe toy industry trends will further improve and that the industry will return to growth and continue to grow over the long-term. The fundamentals of the toy business are strong. Toys are an important part of consumers' lives and retailers see the category as a strategic lever. For Mattel, we expect to grow sales and earnings in 2025 with the anticipated benefit of improving industry trends, innovation in toys, expansion of our entertainment offering and licensing partnerships as well as savings from our Optimizing for Profitable Growth Program.

In closing, 2023 was defined by our strong execution in both toys and entertainment. Consumer demand for our products continue to grow and meaningful market share gains demonstrated the strength of our portfolio as a whole. The breakout success of the award-winning Barbie movie was a showcase for our entertainment strategy and cultural relevance of our brands outside the toy aisle. Mattel is in the strongest financial position it has been in years, with significant free cash flow generation an optimization program and a new share repurchase authorization. As we start a New Year, we believe we are well positioned to continue the successful execution of our multiyear strategy to grow our IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering and create long-term shareholder value.

Anthony will cover the financials in more detail.

A child with a wide smile playing with the latest interactive toy.

Anthony DiSilvestro: Thanks, Ynon. As expected, we had a very strong fourth quarter with double-digit top and bottom line growth compared to the prior year. Net sales of $1.621 billion increased 16% or 14% in constant currency. Adjusted gross margin increased 570 basis points to 48.8%. Adjusted operating income was $147 million, an increase of $68 million or 86%, primarily driven by sales growth and gross margin expansion partly offset by an incentive-driven increase in SG&A. Adjusted EPS was $0.29 compared to $0.18 a year ago, an increase of 61%. And adjusted EBITDA was $234 million, an increase of $76 million. Looking at our full year performance. Net sales were flat or down 1%, excluding the positive impact of currency translation.

Adjusted gross margin increased 160 basis points to 47.5% and benefiting from cost savings, pricing and the Barbie movie. Adjusted operating income was $641 million compared to $689 million in the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $1.23 compared to $1.25 last year, and adjusted EBITDA finished the year at $948 million compared to $968 million in the prior year. Retailers ended the year with inventory down high single-digits as measured in both dollars and weeks of supply. While they made significant progress in 2023, retailer inventories remained slightly elevated compared to historical norms. Turning to gross billings in constant currency, beginning with the fourth quarter. Gross billings increased 16% with growth in our three leader categories, including double-digit growth in all three power brands, Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, as well as growth in our challenger categories collectively.

POS increased low single digits as we continued to outpace the industry and gain market share. As previously discussed, shipping patterns have returned to historical trends with approximately two-thirds of annual gross billings in the second half, which has favorably impacted our fourth quarter gross billings performance in comparison to the prior year. Dolls increased 27%, driven primarily by Barbie, Disney Princess and Frozen and Monster High. POS for the category increased low double-digits. Barbie had a very strong finish to the year with fourth quarter growth of 24%, driven by toys and benefits associated with the movie. Vehicles achieved another quarter of growth increasing 15%, driven by a 16% increase in Hot Wheels, which benefited from die-cast cars and continued innovation across multiple segments.

POS increased mid-single-digits. Infant, Toddler and Preschool increased by 7%, driven by double-digit growth in Fisher-Price. POS declined high-single-digits. Challenger categories in aggregate increased by 1%, primarily driven by gains, partly offset by a decline in Action Figures. POS declined high-single-digits primarily due to Action Figures. Turning to the full year. Gross billings declined by 1%, primarily due to the negative impact of retailer inventory reductions and Russia, partly offset by the benefits from low-single-digit POS growth and the very successful Barbie movie. Mattel outpaced the industry and gained 70 points of global market share per Circana. Dolls increased 13%, in line with POS driven by Disney Princess and Frozen, Monster High and Barbie, partly offset by a decline in American Girl.

Barbie increased 2%. The total impact from our direct movie participation, movie-related toy sales and consumer products, generated more than $150 million in sales with a blended operating income margin of approximately 60%. POS was flat. Mattel outperformed the industry in the Dolls category and gained 750 basis points of market share for the full year per Circana. Vehicles had another outstanding year growing 11%, in line with POS driven by Hot Wheels Die-Cast and the successful extension of the brand into the Skate and RC segments. Hot Wheels achieved its sixth consecutive record year. Mattel outpaced the industry in the Vehicles category, gained 280 basis points of market share reaching its highest global market share on record per Circana.

Infant, Toddler and Preschool declined 12% due to ImagineX, wrapping theatrical times in the prior year and Baby Gear, partly offset by Little People. POS declined high-single-digits. Despite the decline, Mattel outperformed the industry gained 10 basis points of market share and extended its number one position within the category per Circana. Challenger categories declined 25% due primarily to Action Figures comping a strong film fleet in the prior year. POS declined low double-digits. Building Sets and Games each grew gross billings for the year. Per Circana, Mattel gained market share and Building Sets for the full year. Looking at our fourth quarter performance by region. Growth was primarily driven by North America. Gross billings in North America increased 33%, benefiting from the return to historical shipping patterns.

POS increased mid-single-digits. EMEA grew 1% and while POS was up mid-single digits, growing ahead of the market. Asia Pacific increased 6%, driven by growth in Australia and New Zealand. POS increased mid-single-digits. Latin America increased 1% and POS was down mid-single-digits due to softness in Brazil. Looking at our full year performance on a regional basis. Gross billings in North America increased 1% with POS comparable to the prior year. Mattel outpaced the industry and gained 90 basis points of market share in North America per Circana. EMEA declined 7%, including a negative 6 percentage point impact from Russia. POS, excluding Russia, increased high single digits. Mattel outpaced the industry and gained market share in EMEA per Circana.

Latin America increased 3%, in line with POS. Mattel gained market share and expanded its market leadership position in Latin America per Circana. Asia Pacific increased 11%, while POS increased low single digits. Mattel outpaced the industry and gained market share in the region per Circana. Adjusted gross margin was 48.8% in the quarter, compared to 43.1% in the prior year, an increase of 570 basis points. The significant increase in adjusted gross margin was driven by several factors. Cost deflation contributed 340 basis points, lower inventory management costs, primarily obsolescence and close-ups added 150 basis points. Savings from the Optimizing for Growth program added 130 basis points, favorable mix, primarily margin benefit related to the Barbie movie added 70 basis points.

And pricing, net of higher sales adjustments added 20 basis points. Going the other way, increased royalties and other factors had a negative impact of 140 basis points. For the full year, adjusted gross margin increased by 160 basis points to 47.5%. The improvement was primarily driven by cost savings the favorable mix impact associated with the Barbie movie and pricing, partly offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption due to lower production volume and other supply chain costs. Moving down to P&L. In the fourth quarter, advertising expenses declined 3% to $234 million. During the fourth quarter, we shifted some of our support from advertising to promotions, which are reflected in higher sales adjustments. For the full year, advertising expense declined 2% to $525 million.

As expected, SG&A increased significantly due to incentive compensation. Adjusted SG&A in the fourth quarter increased by $127 million to $409 million, reflecting above-target incentive compensation. For the full year, adjusted SG&A increased $147 million due to incentive compensation and salary and market-related pay, partly offset by savings from the Optimizing for Growth program. Adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter was $147 million, an increase of $68 million or 86% compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by net sales growth and gross margin expansion, partly offset by higher SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $76 million to $234 million, driven by the same factors. Adjusted EPS increased 61% to $0.29. For the year, adjusted operating income declined $47 million to $641 million.

And adjusted EBITDA declined $21 million to $948 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.23, compared to $1.25 in the prior year. EPS performance benefited from higher interest income, a lower adjusted tax rate and a lower share count resulting from our share repurchase activity. We generated very significant cash flow in 2023. Cash from operations almost doubled to $870 million, compared to $443 million in the prior year, an increase of $427 million. The increase was primarily driven by improved working capital performance. Working capital was a source of funds in 2023, driven primarily by inventory reductions compared to a use of funds in the prior year. Capital expenditures were $160 million, compared to $187 million in the prior year and lower than our expectations, primarily due to the timing of expenditures on capacity additions.

Free cash flow was $709 million, compared to $256 million, an increase of $453 million. The increase was primarily driven by cash from operations and lower capital expenditures. As a percentage of adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow conversion was 75%, compared to 26% in the prior year. During 2023, we utilized $203 million of cash to repurchase shares, fully utilizing the company's existing authorization. Taking a look at the balance sheet, we meaningfully improved our financial position. We finished the year with a cash balance of $1.261 billion, compared to $761 million in the prior year. The increase reflects our free cash flow performance for 2023, net of share repurchases. Total debt was $2.330 billion, consistent with the prior year. Our debt portfolio is well positioned with no scheduled maturities until 2026.

Accounts receivable increased by $222 million, in line with fourth quarter sales growth to $1.082 billion. We made significant progress reducing owned inventory levels. Inventory at year-end was $572 million, compared to $894 million in the prior year, a reduction of $322 million and a key contributor to free cash flow. Consistent with our expectations, debt to adjusted EBITDA finished the year at 2.5 times, excluding the benefit of our cash balance. This compares to 2.4 times in the prior year. Under our Optimizing for Growth program, we achieved cost savings of $46 million in the quarter and $132 million in the year. We have now completed this program. Under this program, we achieved total annualized savings of $343 million between 2021 and 2023, exceeding our initial target of $250 million and revised goal of $300 million.

We recognize the importance of managing our cost structure and continuing to expand margins as well as generating savings that can be reinvested in the business. Today, we are announcing a new three-year program that we are calling Optimizing for Profitable Growth or OPG. The program's aim is to achieve efficiencies, leveraging our scale and cost savings opportunities within our global supply chain, including our manufacturing footprint that we believe can further improve productivity, profitability and our competitive position. We are targeting $200 million of annualized savings between 2024 and 2026 under this new program, which includes the previously disclosed initiative to close a plant in China. In terms of the P&L, we anticipate approximately 70% of the expected savings to benefit cost of goods sold and the remaining 30% to benefit SG&A.

Costs and investments to implement the program are estimated to be between $130 million to $170 million, which will be updated as the program advances. We have a strong track record of achieving cost savings and are confident in our ability to execute this new program. As Ynon said, we expect the toy industry to decline in 2024 and for Mattel to outpace the industry and continue to gain global market share. For 2024, we expect net sales in constant currency to be comparable to the prior year, with growth in Vehicles, offset by a decline in Dolls as we wrap the benefits of the Barbie movie. We expect Infant, Toddler and Preschool as well as our Challenger categories collectively to be comparable to the prior year. With respect to the power brands, we expect Hot Wheels to grow, Fisher-Price to be comparable and for Barbie to decline.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, the American Girl business is being integrated into our North America commercial organization. As a result, American Girl will no longer be an operating segment. Foreign currency translation is not expected to have a material impact on our top line performance based on current spot rates. Adjusted gross margin is expected to increase from 47.5% in 2023 to a range of 48.5% to 49%. The forecasted improvement is primarily driven by savings from our OPG program and favorable fixed cost absorption from increased production levels, partly offset by wrapping the Barbie movie benefit. We expect advertising and adjusted SG&A to remain relatively stable as a percent of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $975 million to $1.025 billion compared to $948 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EPS is expected to grow double digits to a range of $1.35 to $1.45 compared to $1.23 in 2023. The adjusted tax rate is expected to be 23% to 24% compared to the prior year rate of 23%. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $175 million to $200 million and free cash flow is expected to be approximately $500 million. As Ynon said, we are well positioned and expect to grow sales and earnings in 2025. We are operating in a macroeconomic environment that may impact consumer demand. The guidance considers what the company is aware of today, but remains subject to market volatility, unexpected disruptions and other risks and uncertainties. We have generated significant free cash flow and improved our financial position with a cash balance over $1.2 billion, achieved our targeted leverage ratio and an investment grade rating.

With our strong balance sheet and consistent with our stated capital allocation priorities, we are announcing a new multiyear share repurchase program with an authorization of $1 billion. This action reflects confidence in our strategy to grow sales and earnings and cash flow and create long-term shareholder value. We intend to fund repurchases with free cash flow. In closing, we finished the year with a strong fourth quarter performance. For the year, we grew POS, gained market share and generated significant free cash flow. Looking ahead, we are launching a new cost savings program, expect to improve profitability in 2024, announced a new share repurchase program and will continue to execute our strategy. And now I will turn it over to the operator.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from James Hardiman with Citi. Your line is open.

See also Dorsal Capital Partners Sees a 13% Boost in 2023: Its Top 15 Stock Picks and Top 12 English Speaking Countries in Africa.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.