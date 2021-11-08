U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,695.25
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,323.00
    +108.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,348.25
    -3.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,446.90
    +12.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.80
    +0.53 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.58
    +1.14 (+7.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3740
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,902.40
    +3,786.64 (+6.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,625.46
    +85.44 (+5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.29
    -6.67 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,507.05
    -104.52 (-0.35%)
     

Matter Labs scores $50M from a16z to bring zero-knowledge rollup scaling to Ethereum

Lucas Matney
·3 min read

As some of the most popular cryptocurrencies reach all-time-highs, plenty of new users and decentralized app developers are embracing the Ethereum network and quickly discovering that the blockchain remains a pretty crowded place to do business. Ethereum's insufficient network volume limits have led to slow transactions and prohibitively pricey fees, but it's a familiar problem for longtime developers in the ecosystem.

What is new is the wider availability of so-called Ethereum "rollup" scaling solutions. These developer products reduce the traffic on the central Ethereum blockchain by offloading the hard work of processing transactions to efficient secondary chains that record data of transaction batches to the main Ethereum network. What this means functionally is that developers can earn the benefits of speedier and cheaper transactions without having to lose the security of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Matter Labs is one of a handful of blockchain startups building out a sophisticated rollup product, but the team believes that their solution zkSync is destined to beat out the competition. The startup tells TechCrunch it has just closed a $50 million Series B investment led by a16z Crypto just months after closing a Series A led by Union Square Ventures.

Ethereum scaling is a serious business with just a few major players; a16z Crypto already backed one this year, leading the February Series A of developer Optimism. In August, Lightspeed backed Offchain Labs, maker of Arbitrum -- another Ethereum scaling solution with a lot of developer interest. Both developers are building a type of rollup called an "optimistic rollup," Matter Labs is building a similar product called a "ZK rollup" that takes a notably different approach leveraging zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to scale transactions in a manner that's fundamentally more secure but is also much more computationally intense.

Offchain Labs raises $120 million to fix Ethereum’s shortcomings with its Arbitrum product

The differences between the two are fairly technical, but they essentially differ in the way that the legitimacy of the transactions inside the rollups are determined. Blockchains work by various nodes across a network reaching a consensus for what the verified history of transactions on said network looks like. With optimistic rollups, Ethereum treats the bundled transactions as legitimate by default, while withholding withdrawals for several days to allow participants in the network time to prove if the batch was fraudulent and should be rejected. Meanwhile ZK rollups leverage complex mathematical proofs which allow the Ethereum network to quickly verify and accept the legitimacy of a given transaction batch.

Matter Labs isn't the only group building a ZK rollup product, but their primary advantage is that they've already deep in testing a solution to help Ethereum developers not only process transactions inside zkSync but also operate smart contracts based on the Solidity programming language natively inside of the product.

"It has tended to be the case historically that zk-based scaling solutions forced developers to learn a new programming language," a16z Crypto general partner Ali Yahya tells TechCrunch. "[Matter Labs] has succeeded in building a compiler for Solidity that takes down normal smart contracts that run on Ethereum to a zero-knowledge proof so that they can be used with [zkSync]."

In the short-term there are some clear advantages for optimistic rollups, chief of which is that many of them are already publicly available to developers with wide capabilities. While zkSync is already live on the Ethereum mainnet, mainnet support for smart contracts won't arrive until early next year, the company says. Matter Labs CEO Alex Gluchowski expects ZK rollups to reign supreme soon enough though, an opinion notably shared by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin who wrote in a January blog post that "in the medium to long term ZK rollups will win out in all use cases..."

"I don't see a world where optimistic rollups remain in the very near term," Gluchowski tells TechCrunch. "If crypto becomes as successful as the visionaries picture it -- that all the world's digital economy lives on blockchains -- then it has to use zero-knowledge proofs. We simply don't have any other technology that can support this massive scale."

Recommended Stories

  • Banking Industry Likely to Capitalize on Stablecoin Deposit Demand, Says Morgan Stanley

    The stablecoin market cap has grown to $137.7 billion from $20 billion a year ago.

  • Mediterranean diet 'may cause infertility'

    Eating a Mediterranean diet may risk causing infertility due to the amount of toxins in the food compared to British meals, researchers have found.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden hypes $1T bill impact on electric cars

    Boasting about his $1 trillion infrastructure package, President Joe Biden overstated its reach by claiming it would result in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and meet his pledge to nudge half of U.S. drivers into EVs by decade’s end. The measure receiving final congressional passage late Friday cuts in half the money that Biden had said was needed for the charging stations. Money could start flowing to the states within a month after the bill is signed, although construction can't begin until the Transportation Department approves their spending plans.

  • What Role Should Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and Ethereum Play in Your Portfolio?

    Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm. With tokens including Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) ether up roughly 75,000,000%, 110%, and 523%, respectively, this year, it's not hard to see why. Read on to see what role a panel of Fool.com contributors think three of the most popular cryptocurrencies should play in your portfolio.

  • Live Nation trades lower after deadly Houston festival

    Live Nation Entertainment shares fell 3% in premarket trade following the deadly Astroworld event, where a crowd surge killed at least eight people. Live Nation was the concert promoter. The company said it was "heartbroken" and will continue to provide as much information and assistance to local authorities.

  • This Little-known Stimulus Benefit Helps Pay For Your Internet and a New Laptop

    Funds for discount internet and new computer still available, but watch out for scammers.

  • Hedera Hashgraph connected with Ethereum and Polygon

    Hashport has launched an interoperability protocol revolutionising interactions between the Hedera Hashgraph network and Ethereum blockchain. The Hashport portal will also enable connection with the Ethereum layer-2 solution Polygon (MATIC).

  • Is your video dropping out during Zoom calls? Here's how to speed up your WiFi

    What your partner, kids or roommates are doing online during your Zoom call has more of an impact on call quality than any piece of your tech setup.

  • Some Chinese Websites Keep Promoting Cryptos Despite Crackdown

    Chinese government’s efforts to fully erase the crypto industry seem to be not enough.

  • Cybersecurity firm uncovers hack attacks on defense, healthcare and energy sectors

    Foreign hackers are suspected of compromising organizations in the technology, defense, healthcare, energy and education industries in the U.S. and other countries, cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks said late Sunday.Why it matters: The National Security Agency contributed to Palo Alto Networks' report amid ongoing efforts to crack down on hackers who've been trying to steal critical data from targets including U.S. defense contractors, notes CNN, which first reported the breach.Get market ne

  • What Is ‘Carry’ in Investing?

    In Translation: Carry is a term often used in investing to refer to positive and negative attributes of an asset. The “carry trade” is something different.

  • Abrdn in Talks to Acquire Interactive Investor for $2 Billion

    A tie-up would give the Scottish asset manager a stronger foothold in individual investing, which took off during the pandemic.

  • Bitcoin Surpasses $65k as Total Crypto Market Cap Approaches $3 Trillion

    Bitcoin is trading above the $65k level again after rallying by more than 6% over the past 24 hours and could be set to reach a new all-time high if it can maintain this current momentum.

  • Comcast Applauds Newly Passed Infrastructure Bill’s Focus on Broadband Access

    The Comcast Corporation has released a statement applauding the House of Representatives’ final passage of a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure bill for its focus on increasing broadband access. The bill passed in the House on Friday night, after months spent negotiating amid an internal rift among moderate and progressive Democrats. In its statement, Comcast heralded the […]

  • Australia's CBA partners with Silicon Valley artificial intelligence firm H2O.ai

    CBA, Australia's biggest lender, said it would partner to use H2O.ai's cloud-based machine learning platform across its operations to develop AI-based products, giving it a lead against its rivals in designing smart financial products. "We see broad application for AI and machine learning technology right across our business – in operational processes, protecting customers from fraud, lending decisions, and risk management," CBA Chief Executive Matt Comyn said. The lender did not disclose the stake it had acquired in the artificial intelligence firm.

  • Tesla, Trade Desk, Peloton: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Tesla skidded after Twitter users told Musk to sell 10% of his stake; Coinbase rose in tandem with bitcoin.

  • How SEC Regs Will Change Cryptocurrency Markets

    A major reason for the phenomenal growth of cryptocurrency markets in recent years has been the absence of clear regulations. Increasingly, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is providing broad hints of its intent to enforce regulations on the space. Following the 2017 DAO report, the SEC warned that it regards many cryptocurrencies as investment securities, especially those issued in an initial coin offering (ICO).

  • Warren Buffett Keeps Playing Stock Market Defense As Berkshire Cash Pile Hits Record

    Berkshire Hathaway cash swelled to a new high as Warren Buffett sold stock for a fourth straight quarter, BRKB stock buybacks increased.

  • This little-known stimulus benefit helps pay for your internet and a new laptop

    Funds for discount internet and new computer still available, but watch out for scammers.

  • The Energy Crisis That Helped Revive Coal Is Easing, for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- An energy crisis in two of Asia’s key economies that caused power shortages and threatened slower growth is beginning to ease, though further risks remain.Supplies of coal, the key source of electricity generation in China and India, are rising again after governments pressed miners to boost output. That’s allowing power plants and major industrial consumers to start rebuilding stockpiles. China’s largest grid operator confirmed Sunday that supply and demand have returned to balan