MATTER Partners with Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) to Launch Medical Relief Kits

MINNEAPOLIS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based global NGO MATTER today announced a partnership with Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) to launch Medical Relief Kits, a new offering through the MATTER 360 initiative which repurposes medical equipment and supplies. In the last four years, the MATTER 360 initiative saved approximately 7.9 million pounds of equipment and supplies from ending up in landfills.

This partnership deepens the existing relationship between MATTER and TCO by providing funding for the first 500 Medical Relief Kits. On May 11, 2023, TCO employees will gather at MATTER's headquarters to assemble the initial kits, some of which will be sent on containers as part of MATTER's Hospital and Clinic program.

The MATTER 360 team and Dr. Mike Jeans, MATTER's medical liaison in Zimbabwe, responded to requests from various humanitarian organizations for essential medical supplies by developing Medical Relief Kits that can be used in a wide range of situations worldwide. In many places where basic first aid is hard to come by, a simple wound can be fatal if left untreated. Medical Relief Kits include everything needed to examine, clean, cover, and secure wounds. These kits can be purchased for large scale initiatives or distributed to individuals.

"As healthcare providers, we understand the importance of having access to essential medical supplies," TCO CEO Aaron Johnson said. "Our partnership with MATTER and the launch of Medical Relief Kits is an opportunity for us to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most. We're proud to support MATTER's mission of repurposing medical equipment and supplies to provide critical resources to communities worldwide. This partnership allows us to fulfill our commitment to make healthcare better for all individuals, regardless of where they live. We're excited to continue working with MATTER on building a healthier, more sustainable world."

"We greatly appreciate our partnership with TCO in helping us to launch this important program," stated Quenton Marty, President of MATTER. "These Medical Relief Kits will help save lives, while also increasing environmental sustainability by preventing usable medical items from ending up in landfills."

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 40 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

About Twin Cities Orthopedics

Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) is committed to providing world-class service. TCO's dedicated teams of independent physicians, specialty providers and care coordinators serve patients in clinic locations, walk-in orthopedic urgent care locations, and numerous other therapy and specialty care settings across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Regardless of the location, TCO delivers an exceptional patient experience, backed by decades of trusted orthopedic and sports medicine care. TCOmn.com.

