U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,796.37
    +282.91 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Matter smart home networking standard delayed to 2022

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You'll have to wait a while longer for the Matter standard to usher in a (hopefully) more harmonious smart home. The Connectivity Standards Alliance has delayed Matter's rollout from late 2021 to the first half of 2022. Members need more time to ensure the development kit and other tools can match the "expectations of the market," according to the CSA.

A rough version of the Matter specification should be ready by the end of 2021, but the kit, first device certifications and a formal certification program will take a while longer. The longer timelines for those elements should not only boost quality, but ensure they're "deployable at scale," the CSA added.

The delay might be important. Matter is designed to not only ensure more consistent and reliable smart home networking, but to speed up development through open source tools. Amazon, Apple, Google and many smart home device makers (such as Nanoleaf and Signify) are already committed to Matter. If the standard is going to see widespread adoption, it needs to work well from the start — the extra time could help achieve that goal.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter tones down new buttons after complaints of eye strain

    Twitter had made adjustments to the accessibility changes it rolled out.

  • Apple TV's Tom Hanks sci-fi movie 'Finch' arrives November 5th

    Apple is releasing Tom Hanks' sci-fi movie 'Finch' on its Apple TV+ streaming service on November 5th.

  • ITC judge preliminarily rules Google infringed on five Sonos patents

    Sonos has won an early victory in its ongoing legal battle with Google.

  • Reddit iOS app now includes a TikTok-style video feed

    Reddit's iOS app is adding a TikTok-style video feed that lets you indulge in short clips.

  • Lamborghini's Countach LPI 800-4 is an 802-horsepower hybrid supercar

    After all the leaks and teases, Lamborghini has finally announced its new hybrid-engine Countach.

  • Apple clarifies its sex abuse scans would look for 'images flagged in multiple countries'

    Following pushback, Apple clarified that it would only utilize its proposed photo-scanning system to look for abusive images that have already "been flagged by clearinghouses in multiple countries."

  • Hitting the Books: How a radio telescope cost this West Virginia town its modernity

    The Quiet Zone, by journalist Stephen Kurczy, is the story of a sleepy small town that hosts the Green Bank radio telescope. But the presence of this scientific installation comes at a terrible price.

  • ICYMI: We listened to Samsung’s $150 Galaxy Buds 2

    Engadget's recent tech reviews include the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the HTC Vive Pro 2 headset and the SkulptSynth SE.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Eye $48,000 Levels

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $47,000 levels would bring $50,000 levels into view…

  • Facebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc have asked the U.S. government for approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said on Friday. The two companies told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) they intend to start commercial operation by late 2022 and said the new data connection will provide significant new capacity on routes where capacity demand continues to increase substantially each year. The companies in a joint filing said the new cable will help to support Facebook applications and provide Amazon and its affiliates with capacity to support Amazon’s cloud services and connect its data centers.

  • Crypto platform offers $500,000 “bug bounty” to hacker for returning stolen assets

    The cryptocurrency platform Poly Network lost more than $600 million in cryptocurrency, but most was returned.

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Pullback And Tests Resistance At $46,000

    Bitcoin failed to settle below the support at $44,000 and moved back towards the resistance at $46,000.

  • Walt Disney's Streaming Subscriber Count Is Catching Up With Netflix's

    When Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced in 2017 that it was working on launching new streaming-TV services, few would have guessed that by 2021, the company would be closing in on Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) total subscriber count. The House of Mouse reported on Thursday that it ended its fiscal third quarter with 173.7 million subscribers -- just 35.5 million short of Netflix's 209.2 subscribers. Here's a closer look at Walt Disney's streaming powerhouse, made up of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

  • 'White hat' hacker returns most of $600 million crypto tokens taken -Poly Network

    Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned nearly all of the $610 million-plus they stole, Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform targeted earlier this week by the attack, said on Thursday. The platform, which was little known before Tuesday's heist, declared the hacker on Twitter https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1425733950614360064 as a "white hat," referring to ethical hackers who generally aim to expose cyber vulnerabilities, upon the return of the funds. Poly Network, which facilitates peer-to-peer token transactions, added that the tokens were transferred https://www.livemint.com/market/cryptocurrency/explainerhow-hackers-stole-600-million-in-crypto-tokens-from-poly-network-11628780346632.html to a multi-signature wallet controlled by both the platform and the hacker.

  • Binance Ordered by London High Court to Trace $2.6M Hackers

    Fetch.ai alleges hackers stole assets from its Binance account before selling them at a fraction of their value.

  • Crypto platform Poly Network rewards hacker with $500,000 'bug bounty'

    Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform which lost $610 million in a hack earlier this week, confirmed on Friday it had offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 "bug bounty". In a statement it thanked the hacker - who it dubbed a "white hat", sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cyber vulnerabilities - who had returned the bulk of the funds for "helping us improve Poly Network’s security". The network also said it hoped "Mr. White Hat" would contribute to the blockchain sector’s continued development upon accepting the $500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins.

  • Minneapolis Is Testing a New Approach to Public Safety

    After George Floyd’s murder, the city is funneling some money that used to go to police to anti-violence groups that provide regular reports on what they are seeing in the field to the city.

  • Amazon ditches policy claiming ownership of employees’ personal games

    The 'draconian' rules about personal games had been in place for over a decade.

  • Exclusive: Apple's child protection features spark concern within its own ranks -sources

    A backlash over Apple's move to scan U.S. customer phones and computers https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/apple-not-pass-icloud-photo-uploads-law-enforcement-if-they-do-not-contain-child-2021-08-06 for child sex abuse images has grown to include employees speaking out internally, a notable turn in a company famed for its secretive culture, as well as provoking intensified protests from leading technology policy groups. Apple employees have flooded an Apple internal Slack channel with more than 800 messages on the plan announced a week ago, workers who asked not to be identified told Reuters. Past security changes at Apple have also prompted concern among employees, but the volume and duration of the new debate is surprising, the workers said.

  • Airbnb Revenue Nearly Quadrupled in Second Quarter

    The home-sharing giant projected record revenue in third quarter despite the impact of the new Covid-19 Delta variant on bookings and cancellations.