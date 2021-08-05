U.S. markets closed

Matterkind Singapore Uses IAS's Context Control to Successfully Drive Demand for an International School

·4 min read
In this article:
SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, and Matterkind Singapore, IPG's addressable activation partner, today announced a case study on how they improved campaign performance and drove demand for an international school by using IAS's Context Control.

Matterkind Singapore Uses IAS’s Context Control to Successfully Drive Demand for an International School
Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))
Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))

Matterkind Singapore works closely with a well-known international school in Singapore to drive enrollment by targeting international workers and expats to sign-up for open houses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school had to shift its focus to purely digital activations, including making its open houses virtual. Matterkind Singapore was tasked with driving awareness and quality traffic to the virtual open houses.

To address this challenge, Matterkind Singapore aimed to not only deliver quality leads but also help the advertiser future-proof its digital strategy by using cookieless targeting solutions and activating contextual strategies. Matterkind Singapore activated IAS's Context Control Targeting as part of a robust test-and-learn framework that compared results objectively across the audience and contextual solutions.

IAS's Context Control Targeting enabled Matterkind Singapore to target contextually relevant content without the use of third-party cookies. This helped increase the advertiser's awareness and consideration through:

  • Accurate classification at scale of content using best-in-class semantic intelligence

  • Deeper classification of content through sentiment and emotion detection

  • Key Audience Proxy Segments of Starting a Family and Back to School- Elementary and High School

As a result, Matterkind Singapore found that by using IAS's Context Control, they achieved stronger key metrics including:

  • 68% increase on click-through rate (CTR) with IAS Context Control Targeting compared to audience targeting

  • 43% decrease in cost per click (CPC) with IAS Context Control Targeting compared to audience targeting

Lani Jamieson, Head of Client Solutions, Matterkind APAC, said, "Our addressable approach at Matterkind Singapore thrives on innovation, and we continually seek ways to drive greater efficiencies and test the latest advancements in adtech, which is especially important as we navigate changes within the wider ecosystem and prepare for a cookieless future. IAS's Context Control solution is a great example of putting this into practice, resulting in improved performance on behalf of our brands and a tried and tested strategy to future proof our targeting capabilities."

Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, at IAS, said, "Context Control helps the industry prepare for the deprecation of cookies with advanced contextual targeting today. These campaign results highlight how contextual targeting can help drive greater performance and more efficiency. In fact, our recent Power of Context research also showcases that contextual advertising drives stronger recall, favorability, and ultimately a positive user experience."

Contextual targeting represents a major opportunity for brands in 2021 and beyond, so understanding how context influences consumers' perception of ads is critical to capture long-term interest. For marketers, this is essential to stand out within increasingly crowded marketplaces and drive action as a result of ads. Download the case study to learn more about how IAS's Context Control helped Matterkind Singapore achieve success for its education client in driving strong campaign results.

About Matterkind

Matterkind connects people to what matters — connecting brands to the right audiences, and people to the right content. We offer brands a strategic partner in creating lifetime customer value across addressable activation. In a fragmented media landscape, Matterkind leverages best-in-class technology to deliver comprehensive and optimal addressable solutions. Our proprietary data and tradecraft, combined with an audience-first approach, enables us to drive better business outcomes on behalf of agency partners and clients. Matterkind operates in over 70 markets worldwide. Learn more at www.matterkind.com

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization.

Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)

