U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.79
    +7.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,355.35
    -5.38 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,333.26
    +74.03 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.44
    -1.06 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0190 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9250
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,562.13
    -182.56 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.75
    +19.59 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.61
    +32.91 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Matterport Appoints 25 Year Industry Veteran Seth Finkel as VP Public Sector to Drive Digital Twin Adoption across Government Agencies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matterport Inc
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seasoned leader brings deep government experience to accelerate the company’s entry into public sector

Seth Finkel, VP Public Sector

Seth Finkel, VP Public Sector at Matterport
Seth Finkel, VP Public Sector at Matterport
Seth Finkel, VP Public Sector at Matterport

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Seth Finkel as VP Public Sector. Finkel will lead strategy and revenue growth for government agency markets as Matterport enters the public sector and digitizes U.S. Government facilities, infrastructure and strategic initiatives. With over 25 years of experience in technology sales and business development targeting public and private sectors, Seth will help position the untapped value of Matterport’s spatial data and industry-leading 3D capture technology for government agencies looking to advance their facility and infrastructure-based programs.

“Seth specializes in applying rapid-growth technology platforms to modernize federal, state, and international government agency operations,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer. “Matterport’s expansion into the public sector deploying Matterport to GovCloud will enable U.S. government and federal agencies to leverage our technology across myriad applications. Seth’s expertise in innovation in the public sector makes a strong addition to Matterport as we continue to expand into financial services, utilities, healthcare, education and enterprises globally,” he added.

Seth has extensive experience in telecommunications and IaaS/PaaS/SaaS technologies, with a focus on implementing platform-based solutions to drive effective digital transformation strategies. He was previously VP Advanced Technology at Aventum, a 34,000 person organization which provides technical and engineering services to all 50 U.S. states, as well as 105 global countries and territories. During his tenure, Amentum infused technology within a range of government agencies across Federal, State and International government organizations, achieving significant cost efficiencies and operational benefits. Seth also delivered numerous solutions including advanced/predictive analytics, sensors/IoT-based smart maintenance, supply chain management, process automation, and transformed training. Prior to Amentum (and predecessor companies AECOM and URS), Seth was SVP Managed Services, GM Government Sector at Carpathia, a leading managed infrastructure and cloud computing organization.

“Matterport has developed world-class technology that we expect to be of great value to agencies and organizations across the public sector including our national security partners,” commented Seth. “Matterport digitizes facilities and assets to address current and future challenges associated with the physical built environment. Access to 3D digital twins and the spatial data behind them can compel advantages in use cases such as emergency response, military training and historical archival, and facility-based operations. Matterport offers a compelling, intuitive and affordable path for government agencies looking to achieve meaningful digital transformation in a rapid and relevant way. I look forward to being part of Matterport’s growth as it continues to strengthen its leadership position and dominant market share.”

Seth has authored numerous white papers in the government and technology space and participated in panel discussions serving Federal Defense, Civilian, and Intelligence communities, as well as State & Local governments. He holds dual Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.

Matterport enables the digitization of hundreds of thousands of spaces, including critical infrastructure that the government protects, manages and operates. The company recently announced its strategic expansion into the public sector with plans underway to develop a compliant Government Cloud (GovCloud) infrastructure to support the effort. This will enable governments and federal agencies that acquire and manage sensitive information to create secure cloud solutions that comply with regulatory and cybersecurity regimes. Using Matterport, federal agencies can digitize and index government facilities, infrastructure and other assets such as airplanes, ships and submarines into accurate and immersive Matterport 3D spaces. In the event of an emergency, digital twins of buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, water supplies or electrical grids can be instantly viewed and analyzed by authorized users to respond more efficiently, collaboratively, and more effectively.

Founded in 2011, Matterport has defined the spatial data category for the built world with its market-leading spatial data platform that transforms any space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. Hundreds of thousands of customers around the world have brought more than five million spaces online to date with the Matterport platform to more effectively access, manage and utilize them. The company has extended its market reach beyond residential real estate to include multifamily and commercial real estate; architecture, engineering and construction; retail; insurance and restoration; travel and hospitality; and facilities management. Matterport primarily operates under a recurring revenue SaaS model and grew its subscriber base by more than 500% in 2020.

About Matterport
Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Naomi Little
Global Communications Manager
press@matterport.com
+44 203 874 6664

Investor Contact:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/075d8fa6-07a1-4619-8e72-8a36f56896cd


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • Here's Why Micron Technology Stock Is Rising Once Again

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has underperformed the market so far this year. Shares of the company have tumbled big-time in the past few months as doubts about the memory market's health and Wall Street downgrades have knocked the wind out of its sails. Let's look at the reasons why that may be the case and if Micron stock can finally turn around its fortunes and finish 2021 on a high.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Strong Earnings, Guidance?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in September

    Whereas some folks have shied away from these wild swings, heightened volatility is precisely what's drawn other people (ahem, retail investors) to invest in the stock market. Online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which recently became a publicly traded company, has been a particularly popular platform for retail investors to get involved in the stock market. Since the end of 2019, Robinhood has added approximately 8 million new users, an 80% increase.

  • How Close Is the Moderna Vaccine to Approval? (And What Does That Mean for the Stock?)

    Let's look to rival Pfizer for some clues.

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Here’s why Robert Shiller’s two stock-market indexes are telling wildly different valuation stories.

    The Nobel laureate has two ways to measure stock-market valuation -- and each tells its own story about whether stocks are in a bubble.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • General Electric: Is Selling the Steam Power Division a Good Move?

    Word on the Street is that General Electric (GE) might be readying to offload its Steam Power division to multi-national electric utility player EDF, a company majority-owned by the French government. According to reports, the deal is worth roughly $1.2 billion, although neither of the companies have made any formal announcement on the matter yet. Based on sub-segment level disclosures, BofA analyst Andrew Obin believes Steam Power was a loss maker in 2020. The division made up ~75% of the Power