Matterport Appoints Top Industry Executives to its Leadership Team

Company lands top execs from the Estee Lauder Companies, RingCentral, and Google to lead strategy, operations, and global marketing efforts

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it has appointed Florence Shaffer as Vice President, Strategy & Operations, Chief of Staff to CEO, and Deepti Illa as Vice President, Global Integrated Marketing. Shaffer will join Matterport’s executive leadership team and report to CEO RJ Pittman, helping drive the company’s strategic and operational mandate. Illa brings an impressive record of driving global business growth for some of the world’s largest cloud platforms and will report directly to recently named Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Klein. She will lead global marketing efforts to elevate the Matterport brand and scale adoption across all key vertical markets.



“Achieving our mission to make every space more valuable and accessible, starts and stops with attracting top talent and expanding our workforce across technology, marketing and operations is crucial to our success,” said RJ Pittman, Chief Executive Office of Matterport. “Both Florence and Deepti are highly regarded industry executives that bring extraordinary, team-centric leadership, operational scale, and strategic vision to Matterport. We are incredibly well positioned to extend our leading position digitizing the $230 trillion built world in the decade ahead.”

Shaffer brings nearly 20 years of experience where tech innovation and strategy meet execution, leading digital transformation for notable global brands. Most recently, Shaffer held the dual position of Global Vice President, Technology Strategy & Operations and Chief of Staff to the Chief Innovation Officer at Estée Lauder Companies. Prior to Estee Lauder, Shaffer was Director of Technology for the Americas region, at Burberry, where she helped drive business growth with technology innovation and operational improvements. In addition to roles at Lucasfilm and BMW, Shaffer has served as a consultant for emerging technology startups.

“As a company that seeks to fundamentally improve the way people understand and engage with the physical world, Matterport’s vision is truly unique,” said Shaffer. “I’m passionate about building a future where technology enhances people’s lives, and I look forward to doing that with Matterport.”

Illa joins Matterport from RingCentral, a leading provider of business cloud communications, where she held the position of Vice President of Marketing, leading the company’s enterprise marketing that accounts for approximately half of its revenue. Prior to RingCentral, Illa was Global Head of Growth and Demand Marketing for Google Maps and held positions with Google Analytics and Google Marketing Platform, overseeing demand generation, marketing operations and integrated campaigns for several products during her six-year tenure with the company.

“With Matterport, the way people view and understand physical space is shifting, and digital twins carry significant value across a variety of verticals,” said Illa. “I look forward to helping drive global adoption of this transformative technology and am excited to be joining the company during its remarkable period of growth.”

