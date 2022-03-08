Matterport Continues Global Expansion by Bringing 3D Digital Twins to Brazil

Matterport Inc

Matterport partners with new technology distributors to capture the Brazilian property market of more than 500M spaces

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is expanding its presence in the Brazilian market via two strategic partners, Guandalini Posicionamento and PARS, to offer Matterport's spatial data platform to their enterprise customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) markets. These partners will sell the market-leading Matterport solution in the region, including Matterport’s software-as-a-service subscriptions along with capture services and products. Brazil is one of the largest property markets in the world with more than 500 million physical spaces ready to be digitized, and Matterport is leading the way.



The Matterport solution will allow Brazilian businesses and organizations to create highly accurate digital twins of spaces in the built world. With Matterport 3D digital twins, customers across a variety of industries can use the digital twin to measure, document, manage, and promote their properties online. For instance, an architect may create a digital twin of a commercial building then share and collaborate with its construction partners during the build-out. Once construction is completed, they can capture the finished space to document the finished product for hand-over, occupancy and record management, as well as enable brokers to virtually show the property to prospective tenants located anywhere in the world.

Guandalini Posicionamento is a leading technology distributor that specializes in engineering equipment and has a sales network extending across 85 percent of Brazil. PARS, part of Sonda Group, the largest IT services network in Latin America, has provided software distribution in Brazil since 1981, represents brands like RedHat and Adobe, and is the top distributor of Autodesk in Brazil. In tandem, PARS and Guandalini Posicionamento will allow Matterport to reach new enterprise and AEC customers and increase the accessibility of digital twins across all industries.

Matterport’s enterprise customers in Brazil will be supported by Smart Sky, a technology hub specializing in the implementation of engineering technology. Smart Sky will provide consulting services to new Matterport customers, empowering them to obtain the most value from Matterport’s integrated solutions.

“By working with distributors that have roots in the local market, we are more effectively addressing the surging demand for Matterport in Brazil,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer of Matterport. “The Brazilian market has approximately 540 million spaces, and actively expanding in the market represents an important milestone in Matterport’s journey to make the world’s spaces more valuable and accessible. We’re thrilled for the opportunity to help new customers across the globe discover the power of digital twins.”

To learn more about purchasing Matterport for the AEC industry, visit here .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

