U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.25
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,678.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,044.50
    -27.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    +0.33 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3570
    +0.1580 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,263.26
    -205.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.44
    -4.09 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,434.00
    -11.56 (-0.04%)
     

It Matters To You weighs in on revolutionary hydrogen fuel station proposed in Geelong

It Matters To You (965462)
·2 min read

A hydrogen-fuel service station has been proposed in Geelong, which would be the first of its kind in the region.

It Matters To You

It Matters To You
It Matters To You

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to It Matters To You, which offers cash for cars Melbourne wide, there are currently 3 refuelling stations supplying hydrogen for sale to the public in Australia, although prior contact is required. The new hydrogen-fuel station plans for Geelong will be revolutionary for the country as the push towards more sustainable and safe domestic fuel sources gains momentum.

The City of Geelong has advertised plans in recent weeks for the New Energies Service Station (NESS) which would be located on Refinery Road, Corio. The NESS would fuel transportation vehicles such as trucks, buses, garbage collection vehicles and prime movers across the Geelong region, as major companies begin developing their hydrogen vehicle fleets.

Green hydrogen, which is produced from electrolysis of water using renewable energy, powers Full Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) that have zero tailpipe emissions. It Matters To You says the refuelling technology is considered a breakthrough technology in decarbonising industries that have traditionally relied on fossil fuel-powered heavy vehicles such as transportation and freight.

It Matters To You explains that the plans indicate recycled water will be sourced from Barwon Water, which will then be converted to hydrogen in an electrolyser powered by green energy. The facility would be capable of producing up to 1,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, with production capability key to the project due to the relative infancy of Australia's hydrogen fuelling industry.

Logistics company Toll Group, bus provider CDC, waste service Cleanaway and utility Barwon Water have signed up as foundation partners.

Dedicated to the responsible recycling of End of Life Vehicles (ELVs), It Matters To You Car Recycling was the first facility of its kind in this field, setting the benchmark for environmental sustainability in auto recycling. To learn more about sustainability initiatives in the industry or to enquire about car removal Melbourne wide, visit It Matters To You online.

Contact Information:
It Matters To You
Founder
1300 365 221

Related Images






Image 1: It Matters To You


It Matters To You



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tetra Tech, Energy Recovery and Vertex Energy

    Tetra Tech, Energy Recovery and Vertex Energy have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Tesla's Investor Day: Top 3 Things To Expect

    Electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) presents its highly anticipated 2023 Investor Day on March 1, to be live-streamed from its Texas Gigafactory.

  • Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

    The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles. The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler and Ford vehicles together will cost just over $1 billion.

  • First Solar Earnings Beat Views, Helped By A Record Backlog And Strong Balance Sheet

    FSLR stock climbed as the solar power company reported fourth-quarter results late Tuesday that beat on earnings and matched on revenue.

  • Tesla Chooses the Location of Its Next Factory

    Mexico will host the next facility of Elon Musk's group, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

  • Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success

    Lockheed Martin's mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas is gearing up to boost production of the HIMARS system after its success on the battlefield in Ukraine drove up demand from other nations, executives said on Monday. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is now a widely recognized weapon after mobile phone camera footage of the war in Ukraine showed the launchers in action. "When you have a combat proven system that is out there and in the news - daily - then that's driving that demand," said Jennifer McManus, the vice president for operations of Lockheed's missile business.

  • Li-Cycle Stock Rises After Company Scores $375 Million Government Loan

    Shares of battery recycling upstart Li-Cycle rose 8% premarket Monday after the company said it received a conditional commitment for a $375 million loan from the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office. The funding is for a Li-Cycle recycling facility near Rochester, N.Y., that the company says can help supply key materials like lithium by reusing the metals from discarded batteries. The company will have to meet certain conditions before actually receiving the funding, a process that can take

  • Rivian Posts Mixed Quarterly Results, Issues New Recall

    The move comes as the company’s cash burn accelerates and it continues to lose money as it tries to scale up production.

  • Rivian sees 2023 production well below estimates, recalls over 12,700 vehicles

    Rivian Automotive Inc on Tuesday forecast 2023 production well below analysts' estimates as it grapples with lingering supply chain bottlenecks, and announced a recall of more than 12,700 vehicles. Rivian said its recall announcement, its third since going public in Nov. 2021, was due to an issue with a sensor in the front passenger seat-belt system. The company said it is targeting production of 50,000 cars this year, compared with analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to Visible Alpha.

  • It’s bigger than the housing crisis: An influential economist just blamed NIMBYs for American decline, and Elon Musk agrees

    Noah Smith calls America “the build-nothing country” and traces America’s “shadow subsidy” all the way back to the 1970s.

  • Elon Musk readies to unveil Tesla’s third master plan at the company’s first investor day

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk will address investors tomorrow (March 1) at the company’s electric vehicle gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

  • Stellantis invests $155 million in Argentine copper mine

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it had invested $155 million to buy a minority stake in a copper mine in Argentina as part of its global push to secure raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The company acquired a 14.2% stake in McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of Canada's McEwen Mining, which owns the Los Azules project in Argentina. The $155-million investment will make Stellantis the second-largest shareholder in McEwen Copper along with Rio Tinto, it said in a statement.

  • Enphase Stock Gets an Upgrade Because Solar Companies Are Upbeat About Demand

    Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Sean Milligan upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, citing commentary from publicly traded panel installers.

  • Startup inks $65M deal to help Air Force make 'sustainable' jet fuel on bases

    Air Company, a startup that turns carbon dioxide into things like perfume, vodka, hand sanitizer and aviation fuel, is now on the U.S. Defense Department's payroll, so to speak. The JetBlue and Toyota-backed company struck an up-to $65 million deal to help the Air Force capture CO2 and turn it into "sustainable" aviation fuel on base. Air Company said the carbon will initially come from industrial facilities — which is how the startup currently makes fuel at its "pilot plant" in Brooklyn, New York.

  • Tesla selects Monterrey, Mexico as the site of its next Gigafactory

    Tesla will build its next Gigafactory in Mexico

  • Tesla Seeks $330 Million From Nevada in Tax Breaks

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla could receive $330 million in tax abatements from Nevada if lawmakers approve a tax abatement for a new expansion at its current Gigafactory. Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to manufacture semitrucks and cell batteries for at least two million light-duty vehicles each year after the expansion at its current Nevada plant is complete. The Nevada factory expansion would enable Tesla to increase production of its electric Tesla semi trucks to 50,000 in 2024.

  • Mexican president says Tesla committed to building plant in Mexico

    Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.

  • DOE grants $375M loan for lithium battery recycling plant

    The effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries moved one step forward with a $375 million loan from the Department of Energy to Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, to build a lithium-ion battery recovery plant near Rochester, New York. Last Tuesday the large recycling firm Ecobat said it will build its first battery recycling plant in Casa Grande, Arizona. Earlier this month, the DOE Loan Programs Office also announced a conditional $2 billion loan to Redwood Materials to build a battery recycling facility outside Reno, Nevada.

  • Michigan residents, businesses furious days after losing power

    More than 157,000 Michigan customers were still without power on Tuesday following relentless winter weather, with conditions leading lawmakers to call for action.