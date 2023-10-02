Matthew Ehrlichman Buys Handful Of Shares In Porch Group

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Matthew Ehrlichman, the Founder of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) recently shelled out US$58k to buy stock, at US$0.84 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Porch Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Matthew Ehrlichman was not the only time they bought Porch Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$502k worth of shares at a price of US$1.81 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.80. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Porch Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$1.42. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Porch Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 21% of Porch Group shares, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Porch Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Porch Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Porch Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

