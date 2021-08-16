Matthew Keezer Talks About Uruguay - Explore its Fascinating Cultural Mixture

Uruguay is a smaller country that can be found with its borders alongside Brazil and Argentina. A colony of both Portugal and Spain, it general atmosphere shows influences of both cultures. The Charrua people were the original indigenous inhabitants. However, little remains of their culture these days. In the 19th century, the country was home to a number of African slaves and their celebrations and traditions are connected to Uruguay's current cultural flavor.

Matthew Keezer notes that Uruguay has a lot to offer for those who are fond of excellent cuisine. There are also many natural attractions to be enjoyed at your own pace as well as some unexpected traditions such as "eating tortas fritas on rainy days". Tortas fritas are a delicious fried dough treat that is sold from outdoor carts and, for some reason, the locals adhere to the custom of eating them on rainy days which they say makes them taste better!

Uruguay's capital city of Montevideo is an interesting mixture of both colonial and neoclassical architecture, along with European and African influences. For example, 30 different colors and types of marble make up the Legislative Palace and other government buildings. Viewing these will give you a good idea of the atmosphere to be found in the rest of the city.

Highlighted Things to Do in Uruguay

Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you're in Uruguay:

Enjoy Uruguay's Many Beaches – Uruguay possesses a number of beautiful, pristine beaches along its extensive coastline. If you love the sun, you'll find quite a number of shoreline resorts, waterfront promenades and boating activities. The wealthy visitors are attracted to Punta Del Este beach, but for a more quiet and relaxing venue, there are plenty of other beaches to choose from.

Be Amazed at the Splendor of its Yearly Carnival – Uruguay is home to the longest carnival celebration in the entire world, lasting from for 40 days between January and mid-March. The carnival is filled with cultural events and parades that present colorful sights that are intended to amaze its audiences.

Hike in Punta del Diablo – One of the more popular activities consists of taking a hike along the sand dunes in Punta de Diablo at sunrise. For those looking for a greater adventure, they can venture to the Santa Teresa National Park and check out the 18th-century granite fortress or camp out and observe some of the protected species located there.

Matthew Keezer says now is the time to start planning for your next vacation. This lesser known tourist location is set to become the next travel hot spot with its outdoor venues that you can explore at your own pace, rather than the rushed tours that can be found in other locations. Matthew Keezer also wishes to remind you to adhere to all of the local COVID restrictions that can be found on various official government websites.

