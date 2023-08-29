Matthew Quinn Bought 40% More Shares In Bravura Solutions

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Matthew Quinn, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) recently shelled out AU$127k to buy stock, at AU$0.63 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 40%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bravura Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Director Shezad Okhai for AU$826k worth of shares, at about AU$0.44 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.69), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Bravura Solutions insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.49. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Bravura Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Bravura Solutions insiders have about 1.3% of the stock, worth approximately AU$4.1m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bravura Solutions Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Bravura Solutions insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Bravura Solutions (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

