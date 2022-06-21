U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +1.02 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6320
    +1.5470 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,889.30
    +423.09 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Matthews International Acquires OLBRICH GmbH and R+S Automotive GmbH

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthews International Corporation
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MATW
Matthews International Corporation
Matthews International Corporation

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) today announced that the Company signed an agreement to acquire German based engineering firms, OLBRICH GmbH (“OLBRICH”) and R+S Automotive GmbH (“R+S Automotive”), for EUR €43 million (approximately U.S. $45 million). OLBRICH and R+S Automotive have combined annual revenues in excess of $100 million. Headquartered in Bocholt, Germany, OLBRICH is a production and intelligent equipment manufacturer, specializing in purpose-built rotary processing equipment, including equipment used in the manufacturing of dry and wet electrodes for lithium-ion batteries and components for hydrogen fuel cells used in electric vehicles, with additional strong positions in Specialty & Pharma, Packaging and Home & Décor. R+S Automotive is a specialty engineering services provider of automation, plant and tooling concepts for automotive manufacturing companies around the world. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory authority approvals, which is expected to be timely secured in July of 2022.

Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Matthews International, stated, “We are extremely excited to announce the acquisitions of OLBRICH and R+S Automotive as part of our long-term strategy to provide turn-key processing equipment and services for the burgeoning electric vehicle business. We see our combined capabilities as a unique offering that will have significant impact on the electric vehicle business and benefit the entire energy solutions industry. Together, these acquisitions are an important investment and part of a buying strategy towards being a key player in the fast-growing energy sector.”

Gregory S. Babe, Chief Technology Officer of Matthews International, continued, “Our combined engineering capabilities provide an extension of the full Saueressig Group portfolio, including battery and fuel cell component production, converting lines, coating, drying, web and roll handling and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) integration, and enhances our global expansion into broader global markets. This strategic acquisition continues our investment in technologies and accelerates commercializing new innovations and combined capabilities across multiple automotive, surfaces and industrial automation applications.”

“With Matthews International, we have not only gained a strategic investor, but at the same time a partner for the OLBRICH Group that has an excellent international reputation,” explains Bastian Kuhl, CEO of OLBRICH and R+S Automotive. “In addition, we share common values and goals. These are the best prerequisites for effectively combining our competencies in the fields of converting and automation hence successfully addressing future business fields such as new energies or "green packaging" together. We look forward to implementing our growth strategy in the future as part of the Matthews Group.”

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services and distributes high-tech custom energy storage, marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 26 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

About SAUERESSIG Group

SAUERESSIG Group brings together the business units packaging, elastomers, surfaces, engineering, rollers and e.GEN under a common umbrella brand. As a leading international supplier along the pre-press stage as well as of rotary tools for gravure and flexographic printing processes, embossing rollers and cutting and creasing tools, SAUERESSIG Group offers a comprehensive expertise. SAUERESSIG works on forward-looking research projects and invests in the development of intelligent workflows and digital solutions. As an innovator for special machine construction in the field of futureoriented battery and energy storage technology, individual solutions are developed for pioneers of tomorrow. Brand manufacturer, printers and converters as well as renowned manufacturers of modern energy storage technologies benefit from solution-oriented innovations, decades of experience and maximum flexibility. Within currently 13 production sites SAUERESSIG Group has a strong global network. Worldwide presence enables an optimal development, implementation and support of international projects at any time.

SAUERESSIG Group is part of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW). For more information please visit: www.saueressig.com

About OLBRICH

OLBRICH GmbH was founded in 1949 and together with its brand Polytype Converting®, the machine builder has today become one of the world's leading companies in the field of production machinery and equipment for the manufacture of web-shaped products. Battery foils, labels, release materials, sustainable paper and packaging materials as well as wallcoverings, floorcoverings, adhesive tapes and technical textiles are exemplary products manufactured on the lines. OLBRICH has a full value chain including engineering and manufacturing as well as state-of-the-art technical centers in Bocholt (DE) and Fribourg (CH). Today, OLBRICH has approximately 450 employees. OLBRICH is headquartered in Bocholt (DE) and has additional locations in Hamburg (DE), Fribourg (CH) and Jiangyin City (CN).

About R+S Automotive

R+S Automotive GmbH is an important manufacturer of machines and tools for the production of interior and exterior components for the automotive industry, such as door panels, dashboards or rear shelves. R+S Automotive has a fully integrated value chain including engineering and production as well as a technical center on an area of 1,100 sqm designed to support comprehensive technical services and customer-oriented development. Today, R+S Automotive has approximately 350 employees. R+S Automotive is headquartered in Bocholt (DE) and has additional subsidiaries in Holoubkov (CZ), Jiangyin (CN), and Comstock Park, MI (USA).

Forward-looking Information

Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from management’s expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in the cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company's products, changes in mortality and cremation rates, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost-reduction objectives, unknown risks in connection with the Company's acquisitions, cybersecurity concerns, effectiveness of the Company's internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company's control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers, or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA  15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200

For Investor Relations:

William D. Wilson
Senior Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
412.325.8418

Steven F. Nicola
Chief Financial Officer
412.442.8262


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Reces

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Rising Interest Rates Could Help This High-Yield Dividend Stock

    When Lumen Technologies closes on two major asset sales later this year, it might be able to retire billions of dollars of debt at a discount to face value.

  • Kellogg to split into 3 independent companies

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Kellogg’s decision to split into three independent companies.

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best railroad stocks to invest in. If you want to skip ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In. The railroad industry is one of the oldest industries in the world, […]

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Palantir Rated A Buy On Artificial Intelligence, National Security Strengths

    Palantir's prowess in artificial intelligence and national security bodes well for the enterprise software maker, says Bank of America.