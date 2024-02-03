Matthews International First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$450.0m (flat on 1Q 2023).

Net loss: US$2.30m (down by 162% from US$3.70m profit in 1Q 2023).

US$0.074 loss per share (down from US$0.12 profit in 1Q 2023).

Matthews International EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.7% growth forecast for the Commercial Services industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

