U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7220
    -0.3830 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.66
    +144.33 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.40
    +5.03 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Matthews International Wins Over $200 Million in Orders in Fiscal 2023 First Quarter For the Energy Solutions Business

Matthews International Corporation
·3 min read
Matthews International Corporation
Matthews International Corporation

  • Order intake is more than twice fiscal year 2022 revenues for energy storage solutions business

  • Solidifies Matthews International’s position as a leader in the growing electric vehicle (“EV”) energy storage solutions industry

  • Company received orders from multiple manufacturers of EV, battery, and hydrogen fuel cell components

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews”), a global provider of industrial technologies and renewable energy equipment, today announced that total orders received by the Company during the fiscal 2023 first quarter for its energy storage solutions business exceeded $200 million. The orders have been received from multiple electric vehicle (“EV”), fuel cell, and battery manufacturers to provide equipment and services to the fast-growing business.

“We are very pleased to see continued strength in orders for our energy storage solutions. This order rate reflects industry interest in the proprietary nature of our unique solutions,” said Joseph Bartolacci, President and CEO of Matthews. “Over the past two fiscal years, our energy storage solutions business has more than tripled. With these orders, we are potentially on track this fiscal year for another year of very significant growth.”

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services, and distributes high-tech custom energy storage, marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands, and provide value. The Company has approximately 12,000 employees in more than 26 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Forward-looking Information

Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from management’s expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in interest rates, changes in the cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company's products, changes in mortality and cremation rates, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost-reduction objectives, unknown risks in connection with the Company's acquisitions, cybersecurity concerns, effectiveness of the Company's internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company's control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers, or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Investor Relations:

William D. Wilson
Senior Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
412.325.8418

Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA  15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200

January 2, 2023

Contact:

Steven F. Nicola

William D. Wilson

 

 

Chief Financial Officer

Senior Director

 

 

and Secretary

Corporate Development


Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that...

  • When Should You Buy National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD)?

    While National Tyre & Wheel Limited ( ASX:NTD ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a...

  • Economist details how 2022 was ‘terrible’ year for American wallets

    Former Trump economic advisor Steve Moore said that Republicans must cut government spending in 2023 and slammed Congress for passing the omnibus bill.

  • China’s Economy Ends Year in Slump as Covid Infections Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy ended the year in a major slump as business and consumer spending plunged in December, with more disruption likely in the first few months of the year as Covid infections surge across the country.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownIMF Chief Georgieva Warns of ‘Tough Year’ for World EconomyOfficial

  • 15 Most Influential Companies to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most influential companies to invest in. For more such companies, go to 5 Most Influential Companies to Invest In. An average human these days seems to be continually under the influence of major companies. You wake up in the morning thanks to the alarm […]

  • Is the U.S. stock market open on the Monday after New Year’s Day?

    New Year's Day falls on a Sunday. Here's what that means for U.S. stock-market trading hours.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • Tesla Delivers Record 405,278 Cars in Quarter But Misses Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered fewer vehicles than analysts expected last quarter, missing estimates despite taking the unusual step of offering hefty incentives in its two biggest markets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownIMF Chief Georgieva Warns of ‘Tough Year’ for World EconomyThe company handed over 405,278 vehicles t

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom For Stock Market 2023; Tesla Deliveries Fall Short Again

    Dow Jones futures kick off the 2023 stock market after a "stay away" year. Q4 Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed lowered views again.

  • Where Will Rivian Stock Go in 2023?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had an eventful first year as a public company, to say the least. It delivered vehicles to customers for the first time and grew production rapidly, but also ran into delays in ramping up production that have left investors unhappy.

  • 15 Most Widely Held Stocks by Individuals

    In this article, we discuss the 15 most widely held stocks by individuals. If you want to read about some more widely held stocks by individuals, go directly to 5 Most Widely Held Stocks by Individuals. Investors at the stock market have not had the best of times in 2022. There is a strong possibility […]

  • Tesla delivery-target miss shows ‘demand cracks clearly happening’ that mean ‘numbers could materially reset’ for coming years, analysts write

    As Tesla Inc. shares slumped to their worst performance on record at the end of 2022, the electric-vehicle company delivered fewer cars than analysts expected.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without any Hesitation

    Tech stocks faced a tough 2022, with reductions in consumer spending dragging down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. According to IDC, in the third quarter of 2022, worldwide PC shipments declined by 15%, and smartphone shipments fell by 9.7% as consumers cut discretionary spending. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have each experienced double-digit decreases in their shares.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Adding to in 2023

    2022 was a frustrating year for investors as the S&P 500 has had its biggest decline since 2008 when the global financial crisis wracked markets. This time around, rising interest rates and inflation torpedoed stocks, pressuring both valuations and business performance, especially in areas like retail, tech, and transportation. Unlike most of the tech sector, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted strong results through 2022, benefiting from the recovery in the travel sector.

  • Buy Medtronic Stock. Shares of the Dividend Aristocrat Look Attractive.

    Medtronic is dividend aristocrat, with 45 straight years of payout increases. But shares in the company, a top maker of medical devices, haven’t been regal performers.

  • Tesla Didn’t Deliver Enough Cars During the Last 3 Months of 2022

    Tesla stock had a rocky 2022, and Tesla investors hoped that fourth-quarter EV deliveries would help get 2023 started with a bang. On Monday, Tesla (ticker: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 405,278. It’s a record result, but it missed Wall Street expectations.

  • 2 Relatively Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

    The longer you're willing to hold a high-quality dividend stock, the more years of passive income your portfolio will enjoy. With that in mind, there are at least two healthcare businesses that are almost certainly going to make good on their promises of passive income over the coming decades.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2023

    Three that I can't wait to purchase in the new year are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners got crushed in 2022.

  • Beware: AT&T Stock Isn't as Cheap as It Looks

    On the surface, AT&T (NYSE: T) stock has a number of attractive qualities. It offers a dividend yield of 6.1% and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.5. As one of just three large telecom operators in the country, AT&T is also highly profitable.