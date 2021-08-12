Matthijssen Business Systems Wins MSP Innovation Awards Coveted 'Customer Satisfaction Award' for Third Year Running

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthijssen Business Systems proudly announced it was the recipient of the coveted Customer Satisfaction Award honor presented by the Channel Partner Insights MSP Innovation Awards New York. Matthijssen is a multiple award-winning, full-spectrum IT and office services company that has faithfully served clients for over 60 years.

Customer Satisfaction award winners 3 years in a row

"With great excitement we announce our recent accomplishment in acquiring the MSP Innovation Awards Customer satisfaction Award," said Scott Matthijssen. "We've been recognized for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction in the New York Metro area for the 3rd year in a row! Specifically, this award recognizes our technical department's success in excellence for its service operations. Channel Partners kindly applauds our commitment to customer service, responsiveness, participation in technical training, technical promotions, and our commitment to assist in their company's success. We consider this award affirmation that our company routinely delivers the highest caliber of service we intend to provide. Thank you tremendously to the members at Channel Partners for this notable recognition of our dedication. Moving forward, we're determined to continue the improvement of our customer service efforts and remain a company our clients can rely on."

Learn more about the many services provided by Matthijssen by visiting them online. Or follow Matthijssen on social media: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About Matthijssen Business Systems

Founded in 1958, Matthijssen Business Systems is a New Jersey company that works exclusively with small and mid-sized firms helping them navigate the challenges of today's high-tech environment. Whether it's assisting companies in gaining remote access to information, VoIP communications, data sharing, integrating departments into a network, or just replacing an old copier, the Matthijssen approach is the same: no preconceived ideas, no pushing products, and no grandiose schemes. Learn more at: www.mattnj.com.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Neil Campbell

315460@email4pr.com

973-887-1100

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matthijssen-business-systems-wins-msp-innovation-awards-coveted-customer-satisfaction-award-for-third-year-running-301353797.html

SOURCE Matthijssen Business Systems