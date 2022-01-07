U.S. markets closed

Mattress Firm Group Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Its Common Stock

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm Group Inc. ("Mattress Firm") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by existing stockholders of Mattress Firm. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Mattress Firm intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to notice of official issuance, under the symbol "MFRM."

Mattress Firm logo. (PRNewsfoto/Mattress Firm)
Mattress Firm logo. (PRNewsfoto/Mattress Firm)

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattress-firm-group-inc-files-registration-statement-on-form-s-1-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-of-its-common-stock-301456603.html

SOURCE Mattress Firm

