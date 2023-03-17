U.S. markets closed

Mattress Market is estimated to be US$ 55.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period-By PMI

·3 min read
The report " Mattress Market, By Product Type (Hybrid, Foam, Latex, Innerspring, and Others (Air Bed and Waterbed)), By End-User (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029.’’

Covina, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattress Market accounted for US$ 30.65 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 55.18 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The expansion of specialty mattresses such as airbeds, waterbeds, and foam-based mattresses is expected to be fueled by increased back problems caused mainly by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces. It is mostly employed by new hospitals and restored old healthcare facilities, which have significantly increased the need for such mattresses to provide comfort to in-patients, out-patients, and caregivers.

Key Highlights:

  • The iComfort hybrid mattress from Serta Inc. has TempActiv cooling technology and a revolutionary coil support system that incorporates copper into materials like natural latex. This allows immediate physical contact or proximity to the element, which relieves pain, decreases arthritis-related inflammation, aids in treating various other medical conditions, and boosts overall energy levels.

Request free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/850

Analyst View:


Over the forecast period, rising disposable income, combined with a global homeownership rate of 69.6%, is predicted to increase demand for the product. The rising demand for residential real estate has increased the sale of home furnishings such as mattresses, pillowcases, and bed linen, consequently increasing demand for the product. The rise of the healthcare and hospitality industries is one of the primary factors driving the global market


Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mattress Market, By Product Type (Hybrid, Foam, Latex, Innerspring, and Others (Air Bed and Waterbed)), By End-User (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”


Request Customization in Report: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/850

Key Market Insights from the report:

Mattress Market accounted for US$ 30.65 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 55.18 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The global mattress market report segments the market on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

  • Based on Product Type, Global Mattress Market is segmented into Hybrid, Foam, Latex, Innerspring, and Others (Air Bed and Waterbed).

  • Based on End-User, Global Mattress Market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

  • By Region, the Global Mattress Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.


Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Mattress Market:

Key players in the global mattress market includes, Tempur-Pedic North America, LLC., Simmons Bedding Company LLC., Serta, Inc., Spring Air International, Select Comfort Corporation, Southerland Sleep, Sealy Corporation, Kingsdown, Inc., Relyon Beds, and Zhejiang Huawei Media Group Co., Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

Coal Bed Methane Market, By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power generation, and Transportation), By Technology (Exploration and Drilling, Fracturing Fluid, Enhanced Coal Bed Methane (ECBM) Recovery, and Potential Impact Of Technology Advancement), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

ICU Beds Market, By Type (Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, and Manual Beds), By Application (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, High Dependency Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, and Mobile Intensive Care Unit), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Medical Bed Market, By Usage (Acute Care, Long Term Care, Psychiatric Care, and Maternity), By Application (Intensive Care and Non Intensive Stage), By Power (Electric Beds, Semi Electric Bed, and Manual Bed), By End-User (Hospital, Home care settings, and Elderly care facilities), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

CONTACT: Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


