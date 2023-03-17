Mattress Market is estimated to be US$ 55.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period-By PMI

PMI

The report " Mattress Market, By Product Type (Hybrid, Foam, Latex, Innerspring, and Others (Air Bed and Waterbed)), By End-User (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029.’’

Covina, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattress Market accounted for US$ 30.65 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 55.18 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The expansion of specialty mattresses such as airbeds, waterbeds, and foam-based mattresses is expected to be fueled by increased back problems caused mainly by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces. It is mostly employed by new hospitals and restored old healthcare facilities, which have significantly increased the need for such mattresses to provide comfort to in-patients, out-patients, and caregivers.



Key Highlights:

The iComfort hybrid mattress from Serta Inc. has TempActiv cooling technology and a revolutionary coil support system that incorporates copper into materials like natural latex. This allows immediate physical contact or proximity to the element, which relieves pain, decreases arthritis-related inflammation, aids in treating various other medical conditions, and boosts overall energy levels.

Analyst View:



Over the forecast period, rising disposable income, combined with a global homeownership rate of 69.6%, is predicted to increase demand for the product. The rising demand for residential real estate has increased the sale of home furnishings such as mattresses, pillowcases, and bed linen, consequently increasing demand for the product. The rise of the healthcare and hospitality industries is one of the primary factors driving the global market





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mattress Market, By Product Type (Hybrid, Foam, Latex, Innerspring, and Others (Air Bed and Waterbed)), By End-User (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”





Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on Product Type, Global Mattress Market is segmented into Hybrid, Foam, Latex, Innerspring, and Others (Air Bed and Waterbed).

Based on End-User, Global Mattress Market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

By Region, the Global Mattress Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.





Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Mattress Market:

Key players in the global mattress market includes, Tempur-Pedic North America, LLC., Simmons Bedding Company LLC., Serta, Inc., Spring Air International, Select Comfort Corporation, Southerland Sleep, Sealy Corporation, Kingsdown, Inc., Relyon Beds, and Zhejiang Huawei Media Group Co., Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

