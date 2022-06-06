U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

MATTRESS RECYCLING COUNCIL CITES PLEASANT MATTRESS' SP2 PROGRAM AS EXAMPLE ON HOW TO IMPROVE SUSTAINABILITY & EFFICIENCY

·4 min read

FRESNO, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent mattress manufacturer Pleasant Mattress has been recognized by the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) for its success in Sleep Products Sustainability (SP2). The manufacturer was chosen by the organization to be the first to be featured on its website, highlighting Pleasant Mattress' successes in improving the sustainability and efficiency of its business as the first U.S.-based mattress manufacturer to achieve certification for its production facility through MRC's SP2 program.

A Pleasant Mattress team member adds quilt scrap to a bin that will be weighed and measured to track the company’s success in reducing waste as part of the SP2 program.
MRC is a nonprofit organization formed by the mattress industry to operate recycling programs in states that have enacted mattress recycling laws. The SP2 program is a voluntary initiative designed to empower mattress manufacturers with the tools, training and resources to implement sustainable practices through their facility. The goal is for manufacturers to reduce the negative environmental impacts of their operations and throughout the supply chain.

"We are proud of the efforts of our team and grateful to the MRC for recognizing our story," said Rion Morgenstern, CEO of Pleasant Mattress. "The story of our journey through the process of becoming SP2 certified and demonstrated success, is not only recognition for us, but for the program overall. It outlines what we were able to accomplish based on actual results that make a difference for the environment as well as for our customers. It also helps create a blueprint for those in the industry who are interested in participating in the program."

The study, titled "Pleasant Mattress Builds Sustainability into Everyday Work," chronicles Pleasant Mattress' implementation of a number of sustainability initiatives, including an environmental policy, energy conservation efforts and a recycling program that was underway before the company began the SP2 certification process. In addition, several of Pleasant Mattress' pre-existing processes, such as its occupational safety program and quality management program provided opportunities to integrate sustainability into everyday business practices. Throughout the process, Pleasant Mattress made excellent use of these opportunities to make SP2 part of its business, rather than thinking of it as a stand-alone activity.

In support of the SP2 system, Pleasant Mattress developed several exemplary practices to improve sustainability systematically across their operations. The study highlights some of the best practices that contributed to the company's certification and success, including metrics on recycling and consumption of electricity, natural gas and propane; employee awareness and engagement and the use of quality management expertise to achieve quilt waste reduction.

"This study clearly demonstrates how Pleasant Mattress incorporated SP2 concepts and practices into its on-going workplace improvement systems," said MRC Managing Director Mike O'Donnell. "The program's energy saving and waste reduction practices are now part of the safe working environment checklist. Taken together, Pleasant has created a more productive, efficient, and engaged workplace."

SP2 was introduced in 2019 and is free for any mattress manufacturing facility located in California as the program is funded by MRC. The training and certification process takes nine to 12 months and is valid for one year, at which time the company must be recertified.

Pleasant Mattress is an independent, family-owned and operated mattress manufacturer serving the Western United States. The company has been building traditional mattresses and specialty sleep products in its 150,000-square-foot campus in Fresno, California since 1959 and employs 160 people. The company is a licensee and manufacturer of the Spring Air family of brands and manufacturers the AirFlex and McRoskey brands through its McRoskey Mattress Works division. For additional information visit www.pleasantmattress.com.

To learn more about MRC's Sleep Products Sustainability Program visit
www.MattressRecyclingCouncil.org/SP2

About the Mattress Recycling Council

The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is a nonprofit organization that operates recycling programs in states that have passed mattress recycling laws: California, Connecticut and Rhode Island. MRC was founded by the bedding industry and recycles nearly 2 million mattresses each year. To inform residents and businesses about the availability and importance of mattress recycling, MRC created a public education campaign branded Bye Bye Mattress. For more information about MRC, go to MattressRecyclingCouncil.org. To learn how to recycle your mattress or to find a collection location or event near you, visit ByeByeMattress.com.

CONTACT: Kimberley Wray
Steinreich Communications
(212) 491-1600
kwray@scompr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattress-recycling-council-cites-pleasant-mattress-sp2-program-as-example-on-how-to-improve-sustainability--efficiency-301561960.html

SOURCE Mattress Recycling Council

