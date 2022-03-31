U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,606.25
    +10.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,157.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,144.00
    +72.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.20
    +3.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -6.07 (-5.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    -9.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.36 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -2.4000 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -18.90 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2980
    +0.4380 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,061.38
    -253.66 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.73
    -1.37 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.76
    -154.49 (-0.55%)
     

Mattresses Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |Growth of Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mattresses Market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 741.92 million from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mattresses Market in Europe by Type and Country - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mattresses Market in Europe by Type and Country - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the healthcare and hospitality sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high manufacturing cost will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic Landscape

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mattresses market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Key Segment Analysis

During the projection period, the innerspring segment's market share in Europe will expand significantly. Innerspring mattresses, as opposed to memory foam mattresses, allow for more airflow and provide better cooling. There are also financial advantages to the beds. Because of the aforementioned benefits, the innerspring mattresses market in Europe is expected to rise steadily over the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the mattresses market in Europe as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global home furnishing market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the future years have been extensively examined in our research analysis and will define the levels of growth of the mattresses market in Europe over the projected period.

Mattresses Market in Europe Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the global home furnishings market includes the following core components:

  • Raw material and input suppliers

  • Manufacturing companies

  • Traders

  • Distributors

  • Retailers

  • Consumers

Find additional highlights on the Parent Market Analysis and Value Chain Analysis, Read Free Sample Report.

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the mattresses market in Europe growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mattresses market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mattresses market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mattresses market in European vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Hybrid Mattress Market - The hybrid mattress market share is expected to increase by USD 1.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2%. Download a free sample report now!

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe - The contract furniture and furnishing market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 3.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%. Download a free sample report now!

Mattresses Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 741.92 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.45

Regional analysis

Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 55%

Key consumer countries

Albania

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type placement

  • Innerspring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Memory foam - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Airsprung Group Plc

  • Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik

  • Casper Sleep, Inc.

  • Hilding Anders International AB

  • King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.

  • Recticel Group

  • Royal Auping BV

  • Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

  • Silentnight Group Ltd.

  • Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattresses-market-size-share-trends-industry-analysis-and-opportunities-growth-of-healthcare-and-hospitality-sectors-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301513062.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

    Oil prices dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States is considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) over several months to calm soaring crude prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $6.06, or 5.6%, to $101.76 a barrel after earlier slipping to a low of $100.85. U.S. President Biden will give remarks later on Thursday announcing the plan, three sources said, aimed at lowering gasoline prices that have risen to records following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Fintech stocks fall amid report of Apple's financial services plans

    Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Marqeta (MQ) Visa (V), and other payment companies' shares fell on Wednesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a plan dubbed “Breakout” aimed at bringing financial services in-house.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.