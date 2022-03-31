Mattresses Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |Growth of Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mattresses Market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 741.92 million from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mattresses Market in Europe by Type and Country - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the healthcare and hospitality sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high manufacturing cost will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Geographic Landscape

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mattresses market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Key Segment Analysis

During the projection period, the innerspring segment's market share in Europe will expand significantly. Innerspring mattresses, as opposed to memory foam mattresses, allow for more airflow and provide better cooling. There are also financial advantages to the beds. Because of the aforementioned benefits, the innerspring mattresses market in Europe is expected to rise steadily over the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the mattresses market in Europe as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global home furnishing market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the future years have been extensively examined in our research analysis and will define the levels of growth of the mattresses market in Europe over the projected period.

Story continues

Mattresses Market in Europe Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the global home furnishings market includes the following core components:

Raw material and input suppliers

Manufacturing companies

Traders

Distributors

Retailers

Consumers

Find additional highlights on the Parent Market Analysis and Value Chain Analysis, Read Free Sample Report.

Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the mattresses market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mattresses market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mattresses market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mattresses market in European vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:



Hybrid Mattress Market - The hybrid mattress market share is expected to increase by USD 1.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2%. Download a free sample report now!



Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe - The contract furniture and furnishing market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 3.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%. Download a free sample report now!

Mattresses Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 741.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 55% Key consumer countries Albania Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Innerspring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Memory foam - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airsprung Group Plc

Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik

Casper Sleep, Inc.

Hilding Anders International AB

King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.

Recticel Group

Royal Auping BV

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Silentnight Group Ltd.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us



Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact



Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattresses-market-size-share-trends-industry-analysis-and-opportunities-growth-of-healthcare-and-hospitality-sectors-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301513062.html

SOURCE Technavio