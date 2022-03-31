Mattresses Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |Growth of Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mattresses Market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 741.92 million from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growth of the healthcare and hospitality sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high manufacturing cost will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Type
Geographic Landscape
Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mattresses market in Europe report covers the following areas:
Key Segment Analysis
During the projection period, the innerspring segment's market share in Europe will expand significantly. Innerspring mattresses, as opposed to memory foam mattresses, allow for more airflow and provide better cooling. There are also financial advantages to the beds. Because of the aforementioned benefits, the innerspring mattresses market in Europe is expected to rise steadily over the forecast period.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the mattresses market in Europe as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global home furnishing market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the future years have been extensively examined in our research analysis and will define the levels of growth of the mattresses market in Europe over the projected period.
Mattresses Market in Europe Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the global home furnishings market includes the following core components:
Raw material and input suppliers
Manufacturing companies
Traders
Distributors
Retailers
Consumers
Mattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist the mattresses market in Europe growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mattresses market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mattresses market in Europe
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mattresses market in European vendors
Mattresses Market in Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 741.92 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.45
Regional analysis
Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Rest of Europe at 55%
Key consumer countries
Albania
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Tempur Sealy International Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type placement
Innerspring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Memory foam - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Airsprung Group Plc
Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik
Casper Sleep, Inc.
Hilding Anders International AB
King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.
Recticel Group
Royal Auping BV
Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
Silentnight Group Ltd.
Tempur Sealy International Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
