U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.25
    -17.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,118.00
    -88.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,728.75
    -48.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.40
    -13.90 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    +1.07 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.40
    +8.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.33 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0140 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.97
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2140
    +0.1420 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,080.32
    +83.73 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.17
    +7.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.77
    +48.06 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Maturity and Innovation: dxFeed Boosts Revenues 30% in 2022, Continuing a Strong 5-Year Growth Trend of 575%

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed has announced a strong growth of 30% in 2022, securing its leading position as a data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both in traditional markets and crypto/DeFi space. The company has shown a stable trend of total revenue growth exceeding 575% over the last 5 years.

2022 was challenging for the financial industry, which manifested itself globally in market instability, recession, and the collapse of the crypto market. But, despite these circumstances, dxFeed continues to prove its business model has been stable for many years:

  • Stable double-digit growth over many years, with a 2022 30% increase in the core business segment, augmented by growing incubated business lines (index business, Crypto/DeFi, B2C/B2B2C/Retail).

  • Long-term client relationships spanning many years with more international clients choosing dxFeed as their provider and reliable long-term partner.

  • Significant growth of product portfolio in various areas and increased asset coverage.

"dxFeed's winning chemistry is in its ability to maintain a unique balance of building up maturity, which is especially important for large businesses, with tireless innovation and a vital ability to keep up with modern trends," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed. He added, "In 2022, we opened the Trust Center to monitor the compliance and control framework and confirmed SOC 2 certification. At the same time, we were named The Most Innovative Market Data Project at the WatersTechnology Awards."

The Index Management business line has grown enormously, supporting collaboration with SEC-regulated exchanges. Also, as was announced a year ago, dxFeed released its own family of indices, starting with Bixie, a USDX Crypto-Twin, Honest Gold, and Crypto Ortho 500. The company plans to keep expanding its indices line and distributing them to key terminals in the USA and EU in 2023.

In addition to dxFeed's mature offering for centralized exchanges, the firm has launched a new DeFi data product for remaining market data dissemination from decentralized exchanges. In 2022, the company built its blockchain nodes infrastructure, improved high-performance historical data storage, and formed strategic partnerships with major players on oracles on-chain data distribution business. In 2023, dxFeed aims to secure its leadership position in this young market, developing the DeFi product further, and increasing the number of supported blockchain networks and exchange protocols.

The B2C/B2B2C/Retail data distribution business line has also shown good results and significantly increased the number of partners among 3rd party platforms. Moreover, dxFeed launched a turnkey offering for education companies and an exchange compliance solution for brokers to facilitate licensing.

As a market data provider, dxFeed has been observing an emerging trend, which might be explained by global market instability. Many companies request to have the infrastructure components handled for them and the provision of market data itself. In 2022, dxFeed launched several IaaS projects to help clients concentrate on marketing and promotional activities while dxFeed's team solves the technical problems related to market data delivery.

Own Historical Dataset is one of the challenges the company set for itself for 2023. The firm has built a completely new high-performance dxFeed Data Lake platform to serve as a foundation for the future generations of its historical data platform and retail data shop. Using the latest technologies will significantly accelerate historical data access for Institutional customers. Also, in 2023, the firm will keep working on a new generation of web widgets and web-based terminal software to simplify end-user access to dozens of unique value-added services from dxFeed.

Against the background of cuts in big tech, dxFeed has been building up its product team, increasing its geographical presence, simultaneously maintaining strong financial indicators. dxFeed is expanding its presence in the USA and Europe and opened new offices in the Middle East, North Africa, and Georgia. The new direct geo coverage for 2023 will include APAC markets (Hong Kong Australia, etc) and Canada.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the "Most Innovative Market Data Project". dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in the global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +1 201 685-9280, 353405@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maturity-and-innovation-dxfeed-boosts-revenues-30-in-2022-continuing-a-strong-5-year-growth-trend-of-575-301741215.html

SOURCE dxFeed

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Uber reports key revenue and bookings beat

    Uber reported its Q4 2022 earnings before the market open.

  • Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

    Amazon has struggled amid the challenging economic environment, and the near-term outlook remains grim.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates

    The U.S. inflation rate tipped the scales at its highest level in 40 years (9.1%), and the all three major U.S. stock indexes were, at one point, firmly entrenched in a bear market. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without any impact to its market cap or operations. A forward stock split reduces a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors.

  • What's Going on With Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) management gave investors significant insight into what was happening at the company. This video will highlight the major announcements from Amazon's latest earnings conference call.

  • CVS Health To Buy Oak Street Health, Making Up For High-Profile Fail

    Oak Street runs primary care centers for older adults. CVS is expanding value-based offerings. OSH stock popped.

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • 3M raises dividend to $1.50 a share

    MARKET PULSE 3M Co. (MMM) said late Tuesday its board has declared a dividend of $1.50 a share for the first quarter, up from $1.49 a share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on Feb.

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.