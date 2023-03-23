U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,948.72
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.25
    +75.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.40
    +117.44 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.29
    -7.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.48
    -0.48 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7370
    -0.6470 (-0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,414.01
    +1,110.07 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.80
    +19.34 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Results

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
·8 min read
Maui Land &amp; Pineapple Company, Inc.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Results for Year Ended December 31, 2022

The Company’s net income was $1.8M or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $(3.4) million, or $(0.18) per share, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Operating revenues increased to $21.0 million, compared to $12.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Total comprehensive income increased to $9.2 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to comprehensive income of $2.6 million, or $0.13 per share, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The Company recorded pension adjustments of $7.4 million, or $0.38 per share, and $6.0 million, or $0.31 per share, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Pension adjustments are reported below net income. These adjustments account for the variance between net income/(loss) and comprehensive income.

 

Year Ended December 31, 2022

 

Year Ended December 31, 2021

 

Net income/(loss)

$ 1.8M

$ 0.09 per share

 

$ (3.4M)

$ (0.18) per share

 

Pension gain, net of taxes

$ 7.4M

$ 0.38 per share

 

$ 6.0M

$ 0.31 per share

 

Comprehensive income

$ 9.2M

$ 0.47 per share

 

$ 2.6M

$ 0.13 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company funded its defined benefit pension plan in the amount of $5.7 million. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company successfully completed a pension lift-out of approximately 45% of its total pension plan participants. The lift-out annuitized pension benefits utilizing a third-party insurer at a cost of $14.5 million. The Company recognized a non-cash settlement charge of $7.5 million as a result of the lift-out. This was the second tranche of participants lifted out from the Company’s defined benefit pension plan.

As a result of these 2022 pension-related initiatives, the Company’s accrued retirement benefits decreased by $5.3 million to $2.8 million from $8.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

In December 2021, the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement (“PSA”) in an amount of $40.0 million for a 46-acre parcel located within Kapalua Central Resort. Subject to customary diligence and closing conditions, the Company anticipates the PSA to close in 2023.

In May 2022, the Company sold a 646-acre parcel located in Kula, known as Omaopio, in the amount of $9.6 million. The parcel was sold to Hoopono, LLC.

In June 2022, the Company completed a sale in the amount of $2.0 million for a 50-acre parcel located in the Pulelehua area of West Maui. The parcel was sold to the County of Maui for use in the development of a regional park. The sale of this parcel satisfied the impact fee requirement for the future development of the Company’s 800-acre parcel above Honoapiilani Highway, commonly known as Kapalua Mauka.

Based on these collective 2022 results, total stockholders’ equity increased by $10.3 million to $33.8 million from $23.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company retained its debt-free status for 2022.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our 2022 operating results will be available on our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. is a landholding and operating company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, which consists of land planning and entitlement, development and sales activities of its landholdings on Maui; Leasing, which includes residential, resort, agricultural, commercial, and industrial land and property leases, licensing of its registered trademarks and trade names, management of potable and non-potable water systems, and stewardship and conservation efforts; and Resort Amenities, which includes the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club providing its members special programs, access and other privileges at certain of the amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The Company owns approximately 22,000 acres of land on Maui.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the potential sale of our properties. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," “expect” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information.


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands except per

 

 

 

share amounts)

 

OPERATING REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate

 

$

11,600

 

 

$

3,400

 

Leasing

 

 

8,513

 

 

 

8,103

 

Resort amenities and other

 

 

847

 

 

 

940

 

Total Operating Revenues

 

 

20,960

 

 

 

12,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate

 

 

1,026

 

 

 

750

 

Leasing

 

 

3,598

 

 

 

3,495

 

Resort amenities and other

 

 

1,547

 

 

 

1,355

 

General and administrative

 

 

2,795

 

 

 

2,569

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

1,278

 

 

 

1,449

 

Depreciation

 

 

1,109

 

 

 

1,188

 

Total Operating Costs and Expenses

 

 

11,353

 

 

 

10,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

 

9,607

 

 

 

1,637

 

Other income

 

 

71

 

 

 

13

 

Pension and other post-retirement expenses

 

 

(7,885

)

 

 

(4,732

)

Interest expense

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(122

)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

 

1,787

 

 

 

(3,204

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes of $0

 

 

-

 

 

 

(216

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

1,787

 

 

 

(3,420

)

Pension, net of income taxes of $0

 

 

7,381

 

 

 

6,050

 

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

$

9,168

 

 

$

2,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE--BASIC AND DILUTED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing Operations

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.17

)

Discontinued Operations

 

$

-

 

 

$

(0.01

)

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.18

)


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands except share data)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

8,499

 

 

$

5,596

 

Cash, restricted

 

 

10

 

 

 

-

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

892

 

 

 

1,103

 

Investments, current portion

 

 

2,432

 

 

 

-

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

368

 

 

 

333

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

3,019

 

 

 

3,144

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

15,220

 

 

 

10,176

 

PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land

 

 

5,052

 

 

 

5,063

 

Land improvements

 

 

12,943

 

 

 

12,943

 

Buildings

 

 

22,869

 

 

 

22,869

 

Machinery and equipment

 

 

10,360

 

 

 

10,360

 

Total Property & Equipment

 

 

51,224

 

 

 

51,235

 

Less accumulated depreciation

 

 

(35,346

)

 

 

(34,237

)

Property, net

 

 

15,878

 

 

 

16,998

 

OTHER ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments

 

 

551

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred development costs

 

 

9,566

 

 

 

9,564

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

1,191

 

 

 

1,181

 

Total Other Assets

 

 

11,308

 

 

 

10,745

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

42,406

 

 

$

37,919

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

589

 

 

$

580

 

Payroll and employee benefits

 

 

869

 

 

 

949

 

Accrued retirement benefits, current portion

 

 

142

 

 

 

142

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

 

227

 

 

 

217

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

480

 

 

 

509

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

2,307

 

 

 

2,397

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued retirement benefits

 

 

2,612

 

 

 

7,937

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,633

 

Deposits

 

 

2,185

 

 

 

2,309

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

30

 

 

 

53

 

Total Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

6,327

 

 

 

11,932

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

8,634

 

 

 

14,329

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS & CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock--$.0001 par value and no par value at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; 43,000,000 shares authorized; 19,476,671 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

83,392

 

 

 

82,378

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

9,184

 

 

 

9,184

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(50,537

)

 

 

(52,324

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(8,267

)

 

 

(15,648

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

33,772

 

 

 

23,590

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

42,406

 

 

$

37,919

 


Contact:
Wade K. Kodama
wkodama@kapalua.com


Recommended Stories