Maumee candy store opens Toledo location

TOLEDO — A chocolate and candy store has opened at Fort Industry Square in downtown Toledo.

Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy opened its second location Tuesday. The store is locally owned and operated.

Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy's new location at 130 N. Summit St. in downtown Toledo is shown.

“We are so excited to show everyone in downtown Toledo what we have to offer and introduce them to our awesome products,” Jason Peters, owner, said. “It is such a great space and we love the location.”

Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy is at 130 N. Summit St. and offers chocolate, candy and gifts, including handmade chocolates, fudge, chocolate dipped strawberries, ice cream, current and retro candy, taffy, glass bottle sodas and more.

Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy offers chocolate, candy and gifts, including chocolate dipped strawberries.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy’s original store is located at 101 E. Wayne St. in Maumee, Ohio.

To learn more, visit valleycandy.com. It can be reached at 419-893-2388.

