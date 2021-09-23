U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.83
    +60.19 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,815.09
    +556.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,040.43
    +143.58 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.26
    +34.70 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.36
    +1.13 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.60
    -27.20 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3990
    +0.0630 (+4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    +0.0128 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    +0.3720 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,837.68
    +454.68 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.10
    -7.82 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Maureen Jensen joins OBSI Board to become next Chair

·3 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - OBSI's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Maureen Jensen to the board effective immediately. Ms. Jensen has also been selected to be nominated as the next Chair of OBSI's Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting of the organization to be held in March 2022. Ms. Jensen will succeed Jim Emmerton, whose term as Chair will be coming to an end following 12 years of service.

Ms. Jensen has been a leader in the investment industry and securities regulation for more than 20 years. She is the past Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). Prior to her service in that role, Ms. Jensen was the OSC's Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer. Ms. Jensen has also held senior roles at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the Market Regulation Services Inc. and was a director of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"It is my pleasure to welcome to the board Maureen Jensen, who has been a strong supporter of OBSI throughout the years as well as a long-standing proponent of investor protection as a critical pillar of a prosperous financial services sector. She is an exceptional leader and an excellent addition to the board," said Mr. Emmerton. "This is an important time for Canada's financial consumer protection framework and for OBSI. The Liberal Government committed in its election platform to establish a single banking ombudsman with binding authority to replace the current system where banks can choose the referee for complaints. And Canadian securities regulators are working with OBSI to establish binding authority for investor complaints. Federal and provincial governments and regulators are clearly recognizing the critical role an ombudsman service can play. I am delighted to be able to welcome such a strong and effective leader to OBSI to help shepherd the organization through the years to come."

"As a supporter of OBSI dating back to my years of leadership at the OSC, I look forward to working with the board and OBSI stakeholders to support OBSI's public interest mandate and its ongoing efforts to inspire confidence in Canada's financial services system," said Ms. Jensen. "Especially now, as Canadian governments both federally and provincially are undertaking key initiatives to strengthen financial consumer protection and ensure that an effective and fair financial ombudsman service is in place for Canadian consumers and industry."

Ms. Jensen's appointment follows an intensive search led by the board's Governance and Human Resources Committee which began earlier this year.

OBSI's board and staff congratulate Ms. Jensen on her appointment and look forward to working with her in her new role.

Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) is a national, independent and not-for-profit organization that helps resolve and reduce disputes between consumers and financial services firms in both official languages. OBSI is responsive to consumer inquiries, conducts fair and accessible investigations of unresolved disputes, and shares its knowledge and expertise with the stakeholders and the public. If a consumer has a complaint against an OBSI participating bank or investment firm that they are not able to resolve with the bank or firm, OBSI will investigate at no cost to the consumer. Where a complaint has merit, OBSI may recommend compensation up to a maximum of $350,000.

SOURCE Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c8376.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Why Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biotech, were down by 11.7% as of 2:43 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Over the four prior trading sessions, Corvus shares shot up by more than 230% in response to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) interim results from a midstage trial in patients with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). What sparked Corvus' jaw-dropping rally is the finding that Astra's own anti-CD73 antibody, known as oleclumab, significantly boosted response rates and progression-free survival in advanced NSCLC patients when combined with the blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRSR) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

    It's not a stretch to say that Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.5x right...

  • Here's Why We Think Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.