Maury Microwave Announces Acquisition Of dBmCorp

3 min read

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maury Microwave, Inc. ("Maury" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in RF calibration, measurement, and modeling solutions backed by Artemis Capital Partners ("Artemis"), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of dBmCorp, Inc. ("dBm").

Founded in 1999, dBm is a leading designer and manufacturer of wireless link emulation equipment used for research & development, qualification and production verification testing in the satellite and wireless communication industries. dBm's best-in-class technology empowers its customers to accurately test the performance of their mission-critical space-based communication systems by emulating signal propagation through the atmosphere and non-linear distortion caused by electronic hardware. For over 20 years, dBm has been the trusted emulation partner on large-scale, no fail satellite programs of record for a range of top tier government, defense prime contractors and commercial customers.

dBm expands Maury's test and measurement technology portfolio into the emulation market. They complement and strengthen Maury's heritage in mission-critical defense and commercial satellite communications programs of record. dBm will continue to operate from its existing headquarters in Oakland, NJ as a division of Maury and continue to be led by its founding team of Dale Sydnor (President), Bill Pastor (VP of Engineering) and Mike Cagney (VP of Sales & Marketing).

"dBm is widely recognized as a leader in SATCOM link emulation. This directly supports our vision of an interconnected world where wireless technologies are reliable and efficient," said Michael Howo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maury. "We look forward to leveraging both companies' technical competencies and resources to accelerate development and extend our market reach to help our customers build better products thereby ensuring reliable and efficient satellite communications."

"We are excited to work together to address the test needs of next generation satellite communications," said Dale Sydnor, President of dBm. "With Maury's help, we'll expand our footprint both within the United States and abroad, while focusing on ensuring our customers feel supported and continue to put their faith in dBm as a trusted partner."

Sperry, Mitchell & Company served as financial advisor to dBm.

Maury
Headquartered in Ontario, CA, Maury Microwave Corporation designs and manufactures state-of-the-art RF measurement and interconnect solutions that enable the world's best wireless communication technologies and networks to get better, faster, and stronger. For more information, please visit www.maurymw.com

dBm
Headquartered in Oakland, NJ, dBmCorp, Inc. develops and manufactures test equipment and subsystems for the RF marketplace, including wireless telecommunications, satellite systems, and defense applications specializing in RF link impairment emulation for terrestrial and satellite wireless systems. For more information, please visit: www.dbmcorp.com

Artemis
Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on acquiring and partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable and accelerate a healthier, safer, more connected, mobile, productive, and equitable world. For more information, please visit: www.artemislp.com




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maury-microwave-announces-acquisition-of-dbmcorp-301393149.html

SOURCE Artemis Capital Partners

