MAV Beauty Brands Announces Details of Q4 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

VAUGHAN, ON, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or "the Company") (TSX: MAV) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The call will be hosted by Serge Jureidini, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurel MacKay-Lee, Chief Financial Officer.

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

DATE: Thursday, March 24, 2022



TIME: 8:30 a.m. EST



DIAL IN NUMBER: (647) 794-4605 or (888) 204-4368



CONFERENCE ID: 7935239



REPLAY: Canada: (647) 436-0148

US: (888) 203-1112

(playback code 7935239)

Available until midnight (EST) April 7, 2022



WEBCAST: Available in the News & Events section of the Company's investor website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on acquiring great independent brands and helping these brands to scale and win market share. We have built an operating platform to build brands through expanded distribution, innovation, and marketing. Today, we have a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, body care and beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and in more than 100 of the world's largest retailers.

