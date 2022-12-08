Maven Analytics Rewrites the Online Learning Playbook, Becomes the Career Launchpad for Data Pros

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / A leading online learning platform for aspiring data professionals, Maven Analytics helps individuals and teams build expert-level analytics and business intelligence skills.

Maven Analytics, Thursday, December 8, 2022, Press release picture

"We've helped more than a million students around the world build job-ready skills, master tools like Excel, SQL, Power BI, Tableau and Python, and build the foundation for successful data careers," says Founder and Chief Product Officer Chris Dutton, "but we're just getting started."

Maven Analytics is known for pioneering the Guided Learning model, which matches students with unique, personalized learning plans based on their specific goals and objectives.

"Online learning shouldn't be a ‘one-size-fits-all' experience." Dutton says. "We help students identify and develop the exact skills they need, and empower them with the tools and resources to thrive."

View video here.

Students can take free skills assessments, connect with expert instructors and career coaches, and explore hands-on, project-based courses designed to teach practical, real-world data skills - at their own pace and on their own schedule.

For companies or teams looking to upskill, Maven's enterprise platform gives admins the ability to invite users, create custom assignments and deadlines, and track team progress in real time.

Now, Dutton and his team are taking the Maven platform to the next level by introducing an entirely new way for aspiring data professionals to learn new skills, showcase their work, and connect with peers and potential employers.

Maven Analytics, Thursday, December 8, 2022, Press release picture

"When it comes to launching a data career, skills and certifications alone won't cut it." Dutton says. "No matter how good you look on paper, you need a way to prove to employers that you have what it takes to succeed in the role."

For years, the Maven team has pushed for the normalization of project portfolios in the data analytics hiring process, encouraging aspiring analysts to use projects as a way to stand out among a sea of applicants.

Story continues

"You don't hire a photographer because their resume says they take great photos, you hire them based on real, tangible examples of their work." Dutton says. "Why should hiring a data analyst be any different?"

With this new launch, students can now use the Maven Analytics platform to build, host, and share their very own project portfolios-for free.

Maven Analytics, Thursday, December 8, 2022, Press release picture

Top projects are also featured on the Maven Showcase page, where users can browse portfolios, find inspiration, share feedback, and network with analysts around the world.

The vision, according to Dutton, is for Maven Analytics to evolve from a traditional online learning platform to the world's first all-in-one "Career Launchpad" for data professionals.

Maven Analytics, Thursday, December 8, 2022, Press release picture

By creating a space where anyone can master modern data skills, build projects, and host their own portfolios, the Maven team aims to reinvent how analysts get recruited and hired.

Instead of soliciting employers with cover letters and paper resumes, analysts use Maven Analytics as a public platform to gain exposure, earn credibility, and join a global network of data talent. This helps level the playing field by shifting the emphasis away from "traditional" hiring criteria (like GPA or years of experience) and towards the skills that actually matter on the job.

"Imagine a platform where you can learn new skills, showcase your work, and collaborate with world-class analysts, all in one place; where top companies come to upskill their teams, onboard new hires, and recruit proven talent, and where success isn't measured by certificates and badges, but by real, meaningful outcomes like landing a job, earning a promotion, or launching a new career," Dutton says.

"This is what the future of data talent looks like-and this is what we're building at Maven Analytics."

About

Maven Analytics empowers everyday people to land their dream jobs in data analytics and business intelligence. They've helped more than 1,000,000 students launch or accelerate their data careers.

Contact Information:

Business: Maven Analytics

Name: Chris Dutton

Email: info@mavenanalytics.io

Address:

WeWork c/o Maven Analytics

200 Portland St

Boston, MA 02114

SOURCE: Maven Analytics





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730869/Maven-Analytics-Rewrites-the-Online-Learning-Playbook-Becomes-the-Career-Launchpad-for-Data-Pros



