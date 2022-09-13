U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.43
    -128.98 (-3.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,504.47
    -876.87 (-2.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,763.16
    -503.25 (-4.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,845.53
    -60.56 (-3.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.08
    -0.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.70
    -24.90 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    -0.0114 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4330
    +0.0710 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0163 (-1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2280
    +1.4280 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,936.71
    -1,352.01 (-6.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.02
    -31.68 (-6.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.92
    -73.11 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Maverick leverages deepfakes for real e-commerce connection

Christine Hall
·3 min read

In a world full of mass messages, trying to be different and send out 20,000 personalized messages can be pretty daunting.

Maverick Lab, a business-to-business personalized video messaging startup, aims to help e-commerce entrepreneurs send more personalized messages using deepfakes.

Deepfake tech isn’t new. Debarshi Chaudhuri, co-founder of Maverick, told TechCrunch that companies like Bonjoro, Vidyard and Tavus have developed video technology in this space and are considered competitors.

However, he points out that these companies offer features, for example, where someone manually records each video, that are focused on sales only or personalization is “like showing a slide with your name.”

Instead, Maverick is focused on the e-commerce niche, which Chaudhuri says has some more specific needs, especially once a company scales past a certain number of orders per day. In addition, the company decided to go with humans rather than avatars like others are doing.

“We think it works best when the real person is behind the brand and the message is augmented for the customer name,” he added. “In addition, videos are driving revenue, so you are investing in not just content creation, but data analytics attribution and how these videos perform compared to other content.”

Customers record a 30-second video once, and the company’s technology uses the voice samples to generate thousands of videos that are personalized to each customer using deep learning models and audio/video processing techniques.

It can be any message, for example, a “thank you,” something to win them back or welcome them as a new customer, Maverick co-founder Eitan Winer said. The founders are seeing return on investment anywhere between $10 and $40 for every dollar by sending out the videos, which are typically used to address abandoned carts, first-time conversions and loyalty campaigns.

“We just need a voice sample, an automated notification and know when to send a video,” he added. “Customers can integrate it into their shopping platform and send us a notification when someone places an order. After that, they can set it and forget it.”

The company also built an analytics and attribution platform so that brands can understand what engagement looks like with these videos and how much revenue is being driven by them.

The market for personalized marketing was likely to grow 40% more in revenue for those who use it versus those who didn’t, according to a 2021 McKinsey report.

Chaudhuri and Winer are seeing some of that growth already since founding Maverick a year ago. The company has a few dozen paying customers already, many of whom have stuck around since Maverick launched, and has sent out 200,000 personalized videos to date.

Maverick’s approach has also turned some investor heads. The company closed on a $2.7 million round of seed funding in March led by Signia Venture Partners. Joining them was participation from Global Founders Capital, Unpopular Ventures, Hack VC and a group of angel investors that included founders and executives from companies like Benchling, Shogun, Pocket Gems, Salesforce, AppLovin, Made Renovation, Dover, Memmo and Ebates.

The company is building out its team, which currently has found people and is doubling down on product and growth. Continuing to add to the workforce is what Winer says will be the near-term focus as well as onboarding customers and product development.

“We want to show them as much value as possible,” he added.

The market for synthetic data is bigger than you think

Recommended Stories

  • Workday turns more modern and personalized with new interface makeover

    Workday, which offers a set of services that helps companies manage people and finances, was one of the earlier enterprise SaaS companies, launching way back in 2005, coming online about six years after Salesforce. Today, the company announced an interface overhaul across the product line in an attempt to modernize and make it easier to use for everyone from frontline workers to managers to IT. Writing in a company blog post announcing the UX changes, Workday chief design officer Jeff Gelfuso, who has been charged with implementing the design modernization, sees it as simplifying the experience for all users, regardless of their role.

  • Is a Mega-Merger Between Tilray and SNDL Inevitable?

    Many businesses are struggling to grow, and pooling resources together can be the best way to increase market share and generate efficiencies. Two cannabis companies that I can definitely see crossing paths in the near future are SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Both companies are fighting for market share, and that could intensify in the future, especially as they continue to pursue acquisitions.

  • Zara Billionaire Ortega Bets $700 Million on US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Zara founder Amancio Ortega has spent over $700 million in recent weeks on a series of logistics acquisitions in what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest bets yet by the Spanish textile tycoon.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRus

  • Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Change in Corporate Strategy, Changes to Board of Directors and Substantial Issuer Bid for up to $34.5 million of its Common Shares

    Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX: DR) ("Medical Facilities" or the "Company") announced today that it has made a determination to shift its focus away from deploying a growth strategy through acquisitions.

  • With 51% institutional ownership, Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    If you want to know who really controls Oxus Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXUS ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Twitter Rejects Musk’s Bid to End Deal Ahead of Shareholder Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. rejected a third attempt by Elon Musk to cancel his agreement to buy the social network, a day before the company’s shareholders are to vote on the $44 billion deal. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Cr

  • Australian Firm Defies Top Investor, Buys Chicago Skyway Stake From Canada Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlas Arteria Ltd. agreed to buy a $2 billion stake in the Chicago Skyway toll road despite strong opposition from the Australian company’s biggest shareholder.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Re

  • Awalé Announces the Acquisition of a Highly Prospective Gold Exploration Portfolio in the Greenstone Belt of Suriname

    Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement dated September 12, 2022 (the "Agreement") with Colossal Gold Resources Limited ("Colossal") and the shareholders of Colossal (collectively, the "Sellers") to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Colossal (the "Colossal Shares" and the acquisition of the Colossal Shares the "Acquisition"). In consideration for the Colossal Shares, Awalé will issue to t

  • Inditex founder Amancio Ortega to buy U.S. warehouses for $905 million

    Spanish billionaire and Zara founder Amancio Ortega is in talks to buy several warehouses in the United States rented by global firms such as Amazon and FedEx for $905 million, Ortega's family office Pontegadea said on Tuesday. The deal follows the purchase in recent months of two other distribution centers in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania for $35 million and $148 million respectively, the company added. The Spanish newspaper El Pais, which reported the deal earlier on Tuesday, said the assets are strategically located and rented with long-term leases to blue-chip companies such as Amazon, FedEx, TJX, Home Depot and Nestle.

  • Dye & Durham provides update on Link Group acquisition and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority regulatory approval

    Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today provided an update regarding its proposed acquisition of Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX: LNK) ("Link Group") and the related UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") regulatory approval process.

  • KKR-led Group Scraps $14 Billion Pursuit of Ramsay

    (Bloomberg) -- Ramsay Health Care Ltd. tumbled by the most on record after the consortium led by KKR & Co. indicated it won’t improve the terms of an alternative takeover proposal, indicating an end of a A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) pursuit.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure

  • Twitter says its multimillion-dollar payout to whistleblower shouldn't affect deal with Elon Musk

    Twitter said Monday that payments to a whistleblower did not breach any of its obligations under the $44 billion acquisition proposed by Elon Musk, after the

  • JPMorgan to boost payments business with Renovite purchase

    JPMorgan has clinched a deal to buy U.S. firm Renovite Technologies to expand its payments processing business and win market share in a lucrative industry where big banks face tough competition from fintech disrupters. California-based Renovite, which has a presence in both India and Britain, provides cloud-native technology to optimize payments processing through a wide range of products and has about 140 employees, of which roughly 125 are engineers. "This acquisition will help us achieve our goal to develop the next-generation payments processing platform globally," said Max Neukirchen, Global Head of Payments & Commerce Solutions at JPMorgan.

  • Done Deals: Vince to Wind Down Its Rebecca Taylor Business, JCPenney Launches Frye and Co. Label + More News

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • Clearwater-based DMS receives $330M take-private buyout offer

    An investment firm affiliated with DMS' co-founders and now-CEO and COO tendered the offer to take the Clearwater-based company private.

  • UBS Raises Dividend After Scrapping Wealthfront Deal

    UBS Group _**upped its 2022 dividend by 10%**_ and said it will _**buy back more shares**_ after abandoning a $1.4 billion acquisition of online wealth adviser Wealthfront last week. Its shares rose 1.3%. The Swiss bank had been targeting share buybacks of up to $5 billion this year, and said it repurchased $4.1 billion worth of stock as of Friday. Now it said it expects to spend more than $5 billion in 2022, and that the buybacks and rising dividends should continue next year. UBS and Wealthfro

  • OTPP Is Said to Near Deal to Buy EQT’s Stake in Packaging Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, one of Canada’s largest public-sector pension managers, is nearing a deal to buy a stake in specialty packaging company GPA Global from buyout firm EQT AB, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suf

  • Ramsay Health says KKR-led group unwilling to sweeten $14.5 billion offer

    (Reuters) -A KKR-led consortium has told Australia's Ramsay Health Care it will not improve its $14.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the hospital operator, a move that will likely put a deal on ice. Shares in Ramsay, which has flagged it is unhappy with the terms, slid more than 10% on the news. Ramsay operates healthcare facilities across 10 countries and a successful acquisition of the company would represent one of the country's largest ever private equity buyouts.

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Solidifies Position as the Largest Clearwater Producer with the Acquisition of Deltastream Energy Corporation and Announces 25% Monthly Dividend Increase

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire Deltastream Energy Corporation ("Deltastream"), a privately held pure-play Clearwater oil producer, for total net consideration of $1.425 billion, consisting of $825 million in cash, $300 million in the form of a deferred acquisition payment ("DAP") and $300 million of equity comprised of approximately 80 million common shares of

  • Daily Crunch: New Starbucks Odyssey loyalty program 'happens to be built on blockchain and web3'

    Tomorrow (Tuesday), we have not one, but two Twitter Live events happening, and we’re excited about both of ’em. At 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT, we are talking with Andrew Chan about why Gen Z VCs are trash, and at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT, we’re talking with M13 partner Anna Barber about what today’s founders can learn from the dot-com bubble bursting. 2001, a Starbucks Odyssey: In August, Starbucks got things percolating with plans for a blockchain-based loyalty program and NFT community.