Maverik rebrands Des Moines-based Kum & Go stores in Utah and Colorado

The rebranding of Kum & Go has begun, new owner Maverik announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the Salt Lake City-based chain said it had rebranded 28 stores in Utah and Colorado it acquired as part of its August purchase of the 400-plus store Des Moines-based convenience chain. It said it also opened as Maveriks two stores Kum & Go had been building in Idaho.

The rebrandings were in keeping with Maverik CEO Chuck Maggelet's statement after the purchase that the company would rebrand Kum & Go stores in states where both chains operated. That also will include stores in Wyoming, Tuesday's announcement said.

A rebranded Kum & Go store in Colorado, Springs, Colorado.

The rebrandings began in January, according to the release. Each store now features Maverik's trademark panoramic photos of western mountain scenes, maps of outdoor destinations in the store's state and videos related to the chain's adventure theme. As many as 86 stores in western states ultimately may undergo rebranding, the release said.

Maverik's Kum & Go division remains headquartered in Des Moines, and for now, other existing Kum & Go stores are keeping their branding ― though in January, veteran marketing industry analyst Mitch Morrison, citing no named sources, wrote on convenience store trade news website CSP that Maverik would rebrand all Kum & Go stores "by 2025."

Former marketers for Kum & Go, in interviews with the Des Moines Register, expressed their disappointment at discovering following the purchase that much of their social media work had been deleted, They had built a strong following on X, TikTok and Instagram with cheeky posts that had fun with the double-entendre possibilities of the chain's circa-1970s name.

Kum & Go's new menu item hummus falafel bowl, on Jan. 25, 2022, in Grimes.

Maverik did not respond to request for comment on their complaints. But Maggelet in August said a full rebranding wasn't immediately in the works.

"We are very much prepared to operate as two different brands," he said. "So we know we can go either direction, but we think we're going to be focusing on rebranding, learning from it and then if it makes sense maybe pushing a little further east,"

In Tuesday's release, he reiterated that plan.

“Ongoing market research as well as the results from Maverik’s initial rebranded stores will help guide future branding decisions," he said.

The Kum & Go gas station at 1293 8th St. in West Des Moines on March 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Maverik is introducing its food offerings and features of its loyalty rewards system at Kum & Go stores, and incorporating some Kum & Go menu items at Maverik stores.

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 30 Kum & Go stores rebranded as Maveriks in states where both operate