Mavim Announces IMAGINE: The Third Annual Global Business Transformation Event

·2 min read

Mavim, a global leader in Business Process Management (BPM) and Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO), today announces their third annual business transformation event, IMAGINE. This year, the event will take place across three days, May 17th, 18th and 19th.

NOORDWIJK, Netherlands, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire -- Mavim, a global leader in Business Process Management (BPM) and Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO), today announces their third annual business transformation event, IMAGINE. This year, the event will take place across three days, May 17th, 18th and 19th.

Designed for leaders looking to learn more about how to improve their as-is models of their organizations, attendees can expect to hear from industry experts who will not only provide industry knowledge, but also firsthand experience on how to digitally transform the operating model and improve the current way of working. Over the course of three days, each day will focus on specific sessions around ERP Transformation, Hyperautomation and Continuous Transformation. This year we are pleased to work with and feature guest speakers including:

  • Phillip Hazen, Senior Managing Director at Accenture

  • Eric Kimberling, Thought Leader and CEO of Third Stage Consulting

  • Hanne Jesca Bax, EMEIA Managing Partner, EY

  • David Kaplan, Director, Business Applications and Power Platform, Microsoft

  • Sandy Williams, Senior Leader, Client Experience Strategist at Enavate

Moreover, this year's speakers will discuss how they incorporate Mavim's technology and platform for process centered projects and major digital transformations using visibility, transparency and a commitment to the customer experience.

Mavim's CEO Jean Jacques Vossen spoke ahead of the event saying, "We are thrilled to be hosting this global transformation event for the third year in a row, and we are eager to share our vision and product with attendees, as well as the wonderful and valued collaborations we have with this year's speakers."

Interested in attending this year's event? Sign up today to view the full agenda and to save your spot at this years can't miss global transformation event.

About Mavim
For complex global organizations that are changing or re-inventing their operating models in order to respond quickly in a rapidly shifting environment, Mavim provides software that enables digital transformation. Through the development of our product, we create context and visibility for companies who face the challenges associated with changes in technology, competition, and consumer behavior. In short—we provide simplicity in a world of increasing complexity. With offices in Amsterdam, Boston and Bangalore, Mavim has a global customer base that numbers over a million end-users worldwide.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME
Caroline Broms
PHONE
617-812-7287
WEBSITE
https://www.mavim.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mavim-announces-imagine-the-third-annual-global-business-transformation-event-301525035.html

SOURCE Mavim

