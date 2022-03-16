Mavrck Appoints Marketing Veteran Tony Weisman to Board of Directors

Appointment follows the company's $120 Million Investment from Summit Partners to Redefine Influencer Marketing into Social Proof at Scale

BOSTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrck, the leading influencer marketing platform for enterprise consumer brands, today announced that Tony Weisman has joined its board of directors. The appointment comes on the heels of a $120 million investment from global growth equity firm Summit Partners , to support Mavrck's mission to build the operations cloud to power all types of social proof at scale.

The addition of Weisman, former CMO of Dunkin', adds enterprise marketing experience to Mavrck's Board of Directors.

"The addition of Tony to our board has not only added a wealth of experience and marketing acumen, but also the voice of our customer, the enterprise brand marketing leader," said Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder and CEO of Mavrck. "Marketing is going through another tectonic shift, fueled by digital democratization and the trust economy, that will require marketers to trust both creators and their customers to allow social proof to truly scale and reach its full potential. We've seen it pay huge dividends for the leading brands who have embraced creators. Tony will be instrumental in persuading marketing leaders to adopt and lean into this shift. "

Weisman is the former chief marketing officer of Dunkin' Brands, where he led a 200-person organization with a $500 million annual budget. During Tony's tenure, Dunkin' broke sales records and its store traffic was the highest in four years. He helped modernize the chain's image and menu, leading the rebranding efforts of the name to Dunkin' — dropping the "Donuts" from the name in recognition of its diverse and modern menu.

Weisman also transformed the brand's digital marketing and managed Dunkin's CPG business, resulting in $1 billion in retail sales in 2019 (10% increase year over year). He was named a Forbes World's Most Influential CMO, a Business Insider's 25 Most Transformational CMO, and an Adweek Brand Genius.

Before joining Dunkin', he spent a decade at Digitas, most recently serving as CEO of DigitasLBi North America. Prior to that, Weisman was the CMO of FCB Chicago and held various management positions at Leo Burnett. Weisman also serves on the board of Klaviyo, a customer data and automation platform; Cardlytics, a digital ad platform for financial institutions; and 3Q Digital, a performance marketing agency, among others.

"I am looking forward to working with Mavrck on their journey to define a new category of enterprise software that will transform how brands build trust with their customers and advocates," said Weisman. "The growth that we're seeing in the influencer marketing industry and creator economy as a whole is explosive. Influencer marketing is becoming one of the most reliable ways for brands to connect with their consumers, especially in a world where that is becoming harder and harder to do."

On the board, Weisman joins Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder and CEO of Mavrck; Summit Partners' Managing Director Michael Medici and Principal Sophia Popova; Investor and Senior Partner at Archer Venture Capital, George Bell; and Investor and General Partner at GrandBanks Capital, Tim Wright.

About Mavrck

Mavrck is the all-in-one, advanced influencer marketing platform enabling global consumer brands to harness the power of social proof that consumers trust today. Marketers use Mavrck to discover and collaborate with influencers, advocates, referrers, and loyalists to create trusted content and insights for customer journey touchpoints at scale. Using its self-service influencer manager, Mavrck allows marketers to take an automated and performance-based approach to influencer marketing.

Founded in 2014, Mavrck has offices in Boston and Denver. Mavrck's platform has been recognized for its superior offering by the Shorty Awards and Retail TouchPoints' Retail Innovator Awards, honored as "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" by Digiday, is the #1 influencer marketing platform for the enterprise on software review site G2, and was named to the 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000. Mavrck was also named a "Leader" among the top influencer marketing platforms in Forrester's evaluation, The Forrester New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q2 2020.

