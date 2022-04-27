U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,188.50
    +18.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    +226.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,045.25
    +29.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.80
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.87
    +0.17 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    -0.0056 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.54
    +4.52 (+16.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1390
    +0.9290 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,928.04
    -1,573.34 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.48
    -39.39 (-4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.54
    +41.35 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Mavrck raises $135M, buys Linkin.bio maker Later in creator and influencer marketing consolidation

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Some believe that online marketing and advertising, as we largely think of them today, are dying a slow death and is getting replaced by something else: the rise of the influencer/creator. Today, one of the companies hoping to make a killing on that shift is announcing some funding and an M&A move to cement its place in that new economy.

Mavrck, which operates a platform for brands and media companies to source and engage with influencers for marketing campaigns, has raised another $135 million, and with that it's scooping up Later, a startup that first made its name with a social media scheduling tool for Instagram (its original name was Latergramme), but has since diversified into other social platforms like Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn, a Linkin.bio service, and analytics for the creator to track engagement and other metrics.

The Linkin.bio service alone is an interesting asset to pick up: Linktree, a big competitor in that space, just last month raised $110 million at a $1.3 billion valuation.

Canadian startup Later hadn't raised much money (less than $2 million, per Crunchbase) but it was already a influence in the influencer world: it's been around since 2016, and the Linkin.bio service has seen 2 billion+ pageviews, with nearly 7 million creators and small business using Later’s wider product suite for social content scheduling and analytics. Mavrck for its part says that it works with some 5,000 marketers across 500 consumer brands to connect with some 3 million creators, paying out over $200 million to date.

Mavrck and Later will operate independently for now but there will also be more integration: for a start, the Linkin.bio click/engagement analytics will now appear in the Mavrck dashboard.

This latest equity investment is coming from a single investor, Summit Partners, which also was the sole investor when Mavrck raised $120 million only four months ago, in December last year. That, and Linktree's valuation, both speak to how heated the so-called creator economy is right now, although Mavrck isn't adding more fuel to that fire by disclosing its own valuation today.

Like it or not (and despite the viral buzz that sometimes feels inescapable, many do not) the creator economy is a fascinating force in the world of marketing, social media, and to be honest the consumer internet overall. Social media platforms, both those that are mainstream but also a lot focusing on particular interests or demographics, collectively have billions of users now (over 4.2 billion), and some argue they are the engine of the consumer internet today.

But what drives those social platforms? Sometimes it's engaging with friends, but increasingly it's getting a look into lives of people who you don't really know at all, who create content that's entertaining or thought-provoking, or annoying but engaging anyway. They become the glue for how people use services like Instagram. Your friends might not post all the time, or be that interesting, but you can always count on following some key and reliable creators to keep the timeline humming, and when you don't have that worked out already, Instagram (or another platform) is ready and willing to suggest content and people to follow.

That in turn becomes prime real estate for marketing and advertising -- not least at a time when more standard advertising and marketing formats are under the gun over how data is tracked used across the internet. People have gotten less happy about all that tracking, and regulators have followed; opting out of it all is possible in many (not all) places but that then means the format is less valuable for the ad buyers and publishers. Strategic placement of products or services with influencers, however, circumvents all that.

It is for this reason that Mavrck and companies like it believe that while some adtech and martech plays will look to incorporate more tools on their platforms, to help media buyers engage with that enconomy as part of their bigger spend, it's likely to be a big enough opportunity financially -- and operationally and culturally -- to remain a salient enterprise.

"The creator economy is growing fast enough that it will be a standalone solution," CEO and co-founder Lyle Stevens said in an interview. He noted that the overall space has grown more than 40% in the last year and that while there are some 50 million creators out in the world today, they project around 1 billion people will identify as creators by 2030. "The majority of the middle class will be creators and they will be the focal point," he added. "For brands, [connecting with them] won’t be a nice to have but a necessity to stay relevant." Brand spend on average has gone up by 114% since 2020, he noted, another proof point of the growth.

That will also inevitably spill out beyond social, too, which may well also find itself over time potentially also falling out of vogue. (Hard to believe but you never know.) Stevens sees currents in VR, for example, "will change the landscape dramatically." We've also seen multiple startups targeting creators with the ability to build gaming experiences as another area where creators may extend their own brands and influence.

“We’ve built a phenomenal platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs to manage their digital marketing, commerce, and customer relationships all in one place. Our notable scale is a result of the commitment we've placed on our role within that ecosystem,” said Roger Patterson, co-founder and CEO of Later, in a statement. “Later’s leading technology paired with Mavrck’s enterprise social proof platform will expand on that value even further. Together we’ll nurture a symbiotic relationship between creators and brands, helping both to drive meaningful results to grow their businesses.”

“Together, we believe Later and Mavrck can empower both sides of this ecosystem – content creators and the brands that seek to harness their influence – with solutions and at a scale not yet seen in the creator economy,” added Michael Medici, MD at Summit Partners. “We look forward to working with Lyle, Roger and the entire team in their mission to solve a significant industry pain point for creators and marketers – and ultimately drive better business outcomes for both.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks open lower, extending selloff as China fears spark another round of jitters

    U.S. stocks opened lower Monday, extending a selloff that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday log its worst daily percentage drop since October 2020 as investors prepared for aggressive Federal Reserve rate increases and other measures aimed at quickly tightening monetary policy in response to soaring inflation. China over the weekend moved to expand COVID-19 lockdowns, contributing to a global equity market selloff as investors fled to safe asset, like Treasurys and the U.S. dollar.

  • Military families rail against housing provider

    Capt. Samuel Choe, a former resident of Fort Gordon in Georgia, flew 17 hours from his deployment in South Korea to testify before a Senate subcommittee Tuesday about the mold exposure he said his family endured in private military housing and the chronic health issues suffered by his 8-year-old daughter, including a skin condition called severe atopic dermatitis -- or severe eczema. "I do not recall ever seeing the type [of] conditions that we have lived under while we were at Fort Gordon," said Choe, who has served in the military for 12 years and grew up in military housing with his parents. Choe was among the family members and advocates who testified Tuesday at the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations about what they said was mismanagement, neglect and abuse they suffered in private military housing paid for using defense appropriations funds for service members' on-base accommodations.

  • Crypto-focused Dragonfly Capital launches $650M third fund

    Today’s evidence of the trend: Dragonfly Capital, a crypto-centered investment firm, closed its third venture fund for $650 million, the firm’s managing partner, Haseeb Qureshi, told TechCrunch. The fund was oversubscribed, with limited partners including Tiger Global, KKR, Sequoia China, Ivy League endowments, Invesco, Top Tier Capital Partners, and an undisclosed Southeast Asian state-owned investment company, among others. To date, Dragonfly has invested in almost 60 companies through its previous funds launched in 2018 and 2021 for $100 million and $225 million, respectively.

  • Analysis-North Korea signals expansive mission for its nuclear weapons

    As South Korea’s new conservative president prepares to take office, North Korea is outlining an expansive, ambiguous, and potentially destabilising doctrine for using its nuclear weapons, analysts said. In a speech at a military parade on Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his nuclear force was not only tasked with preventing war through deterrence, but potentially carrying out strikes against anyone who violates the North’s “fundamental interests.” “His speech sent a message that North Korea might possibly use nukes preemptively depending on the situation, and more freely pose nuclear threats if necessary going forward,” said Cha Du-hyeogn, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

  • Ads are coming to YouTube Shorts

    With YouTube's Shorts gathering significant momentum over the past year, Google is now experimenting with ads on the platform.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: M

  • Google’s earnings should be a warning to investors in Facebook and other online-ad companies

    Google's earnings shortfall is an indication of trouble across the online-advertising industry, and should scare investors in Facebook and other competitors.

  • Germany Says It’s Meeting Now With EU Partners on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said it’s discussing the decision by Russia’s Gazprom PJSC to halt gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria with European Union partners, and although it views the move with concern, security of supply is currently guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44

  • Tesla, Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon stocks are all wildly overvalued, value investor says

    The pullbacks for tech's biggest names have been startling as investors shun higher risk trades amid rising interest rates from the Fed and brace for slowing profit growth from once-invincible companies.

  • As Twitter Stock Extends Declines, Elon Musk Raises the Pressure

    Elon Musk is raising the pressure on Twitter management ahead of the social media group’s earnings on Thursday. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) tweeted out a picture of charts from Apple (AAPL) App Store that showed Truth Social was ranking higher than other social media platforms including Twitter (TWTR) and ByteDance’s TikTok. “Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store,” said Musk, who reached a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion this week.

  • Cenovus triples dividend as robust crude prices boost profit beat

    U.S-listed shares of the oil and gas producer, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, were up as much as 5.65% in premarket trading. Brent crude, the global benchmark was trading at $105.25 a barrel on Wednesday. The company, which agreed to buy rival Husky Energy last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 769,254 boepd a year earlier.

  • Twitter analyst on Musk acquisition: ‘Change is coming’

    Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications Scott Kessler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means for the platform's users, upcoming changes, and looming free speech concerns.

  • YouTube Hit by TikTok Rivalry, Apple’s Anti-Tracking System

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, investors have worried about twin forces walloping Facebook’s business -- the targeted advertising bans on iPhones and the rising popularity of TikTok. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Mar

  • Microsoft notches slight Q3 earnings beat as cloud revenue rises 26%

    Microsoft reported its Q3 earnings after the bell beating analysts estimates.

  • Business jet buying frenzy calms with more second-hand planes for sale

    Buyer "hysteria" for pre-owned business jets during the pandemic that triggered a recent wave of bidding wars is now easing, with more corporate aircraft coming up for sale, brokers say. The uptick in supply of pre-owned jets from historic lows will be in focus as corporate planemakers Textron Inc, General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream and Bombardier Inc unveil earnings in coming weeks, with investors looking for any early signs of softening demand for new planes. While U.S. business jet traffic remains above 2019 levels, the combination of listed planes and aircraft sold through word-of-mouth is giving buyers more choice, while price increases have at least temporarily flattened.

  • Europe Gas Prices Ease as Market Sees Continued Flows to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas pared gains, as traders bet that top-buyer Germany will continue to receive shipments from Russia, following a halt in flows to Poland and Bulgaria amid a dispute over fuel payments.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postma

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Truth Social overtakes Twitter to top US app charts

    Donald Trump says he will not return to Twitter, even after Elon Musk’s takeover

  • How Russia’s Gas Ban Rips Through the Core of European Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has escalated the weaponization of its energy resources, compounding the pain for European industry and exacerbating an already grim outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Mar

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.