U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.75
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,813.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,206.50
    -32.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.50
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.92
    +1.32 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3380
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6230
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,984.71
    -307.95 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.86
    -7.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,626.26
    +233.23 (+0.88%)
     

RE/MAX Announces Record 2 Million Transaction Side Total at Annual R4 Convention

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RMAX

A first for any real estate brand, RE/MAX agents closed more than 2 million total transaction sides in 2021

DENVER, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 7,000 franchise owners, real estate agents and other attendees from 42 countries joined RE/MAX, LLC, for its annual RE/MAX R4® convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week. The three-day event – a mix of learning, networking and exploring new ways to do business – put a spotlight on the accomplishments of the global real estate network's more than 140,000 agents and the resources that come along with RE/MAX affiliation.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada)
(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada)

RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey kicked off the event announcing the network's recent growth and 2021 accomplishments. Worldwide, RE/MAX agents closed over 2 million total transaction sides in 2021, becoming the first real estate brand to do so in a single calendar year. RE/MAX agents also increased their productivity in every area last year, achieving an average of:

  • U.S.: 16.3 sides/agent

  • Canada: 20.4 sides/agent

  • Global: 9.9 sides/agent

"This company continues to be the company of 'firsts,'" said Bailey. "RE/MAX affiliates were the first to close more than 2 million transaction sides in a year because they weren't focused on noise, they are focused on foundation. Being successful in this business is all about relationships. The relationship an agent has with a buyer or seller, their Broker/Owners and the relationship they have with RE/MAX is the foundation that matters. It's one of the reasons I believe real estate is one of the greatest professions in the world."

Additional highlights from announcements made at the 46th annual convention include:

  • RE/MAX and Workman Success Systems Partner to Launch the REAL TEAMS® Solution

  • RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos Says Goodbye; Welcomes Co-Chief Executive Officer Steve Joyce

  • RE/MAX Donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Surpassed $185 Million Since the Onset of the Partnership 30 Years Ago

  • RE/MAX Redesigns MAX/Center®, the Secure Portal Through Which Agents Can Access Products, Services and Resources

  • The 2022 National Ad Campaign Assets Are Customizable to the Agent – and Their Listing

Images from the 2022 Opening General Session and 2022 RE/MAX R4 convention can be found here.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com. This is not an offer of a franchise. Any franchise offer is made only after a Franchise Disclosure Document has been provided.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-announces-record-2-million-transaction-side-total-at-annual-r4-convention-301494546.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Fed Chair Powell says he expects to raise rates at March meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down Fed Chair Powell's statement on the economy ahead of his testimony before Congress.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will Backfir

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Earnings: Okta posts narrower-than-expected losses, Snowflake reports slowing revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on&nbsp;earnings results for Okta and Snowflake.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • ChargePoint stock rallies 6% after Q4 sales beat expectations

    ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock rose more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle charging network company reported quarterly sales above expectations and called for higher yearly revenue. ChargePoint said it lost $60.5 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $91 million, or $5.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 90% to $81 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 16 cents a share on sales of

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit the mark Wednesday afternoon, scoring a 2.5% gain as of 2:45 p.m. ET after the tech giant announced it will hold a "Peek Performance" product launch event on March 8 -- less than a week away. Investors seem so excited about the news, that they're looking right past Apple's other announcement, yesterday, that it will halt product sales in Russia, and remove Russian propaganda/news sites RT News and Sputnik from its outside-Russia Apple Stores, sacrificing both hardware and services revenue in the process. As CNBC reports, Apple just sent out a batch of invitations asking media to tune into its Peek Performance launch event online -- the company's first such event since October 2021.

  • C3.ai just named a new CFO, its third in 17 months

    On the same day it reported its fiscal third-quarter results, Tom Siebel's company announced it has yet another new head of its finance department.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit